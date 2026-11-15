Reno’s retail and customer support scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to niche shops. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet (or on the phones), there’s a good mix here.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hands-on role in the meat department: receiving, grinding, and rotating meats while helping customers with questions and special orders. Good fit if you like physical work, learning a food craft, store discounts, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep farm-fresh produce stocked, rotated, and looking great while answering customer questions. Great entry role (16+), with lots of walking, flexible hours, and store perks.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Behind-the-scenes price accuracy job: updating tags, signs, and weekly ad prices across the store. Good for detail-oriented folks who like a mix of computer work and time on the floor.

Employer: Lush Fresh Handmade Cosmetics North America

Location: The Summit at Reno, Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (20–29 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50/hour

Lead sales associates on the shop floor, coach on product and sales, and help open/close the store. Ideal if you have 1+ year of retail leadership, love skincare, and want a fun, values-driven brand.

Employer: Lincoln Electric

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay Range: $21.00–$26.00/hour + ~5% target bonus

Call-center style technical support for industrial equipment: troubleshoot hardware/software issues, use Salesforce, and support customers by phone/email/remote tools. Good for tech-minded problem solvers with at least 1 year of customer or tech support.

Employer: Pep Boys

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $13.20–$19.80/hour + commission + flat rate on labor hours

Split between front-of-house customer service and basic auto services (oil changes, tires, batteries). Great if you like cars, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want both sales and hands-on shop work.

Employer: Figure

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Total Comp: Up to $71,000/year (after probation, includes shift differentials & monthly bonus)

(after probation, includes shift differentials & monthly bonus) Call center role handling inbound calls, chats, and emails for a fintech company. You’ll guide customers through applications, troubleshoot platform issues, and may do video notary sessions. Strong fit if you have 1+ year in customer-facing work and like fast-paced phone support.

Employer: REI

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $25.24–$31.58/hour

Lead a store department team, drive sales, coach staff, and keep visuals and service standards high. Perfect if you have a few years of retail management and love the outdoors and co-op culture.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3277

Location: 155 Damonte Ranch Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22–$35/hour + incentives & possible premiums

Manage the Auto Care Center, lead the team, and support customers getting vehicle services while they shop. Good for someone with auto service know-how who wants strong benefits and growth at a big-box retailer.

Employer: Capital Insurance Group (CIG)

Location: Reno, NV (in-office)

Type: Temporary to hire

Pay: $20/hour

Front-line phone and policy support for personal insurance customers and agents. You’ll answer coverage and billing questions and handle policy changes; requires or will require a Property & Casualty license.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.00–$28.00/hour

Focused on the Clinique brand: do makeup and skincare demos, hit sales goals, and build a client list. Great if you love beauty, enjoy events, and want commission-style selling in a busy store.

Employer: ECMD, Inc.

Location: Reno / Washoe County area (field role)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $24.00/hour

Travel between Lowe’s stores in a company vehicle to stock and merchandise building products like moulding and stair parts. Good for independent workers who don’t mind lifting up to 75 lbs and like being on the road.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Reno, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Classic retail selling role: greet customers, help them find what they need, keep the floor and fitting rooms tidy, and drive loyalty sign-ups. Nice if you want flexible schedules, store discounts, and a well-known brand on your resume.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Location: Reno, NV (Shayden Summit)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed You’re essentially the CEO of the store—owning sales results, hiring and developing the team, and building local community and nonprofit partnerships. Great for experienced retail leaders who love fashion, philanthropy, and hands-on coaching.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Reno roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.