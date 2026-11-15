Reno’s transport scene is busy right now, from airport ramps to long‑haul routes. If you like being on the move, there are several solid options hiring across the city.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This field role sets up and manages cones, signs, and lane closures to keep road crews and drivers safe. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and following clear safety rules.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a Part 145 aviation repair facility)

(for a Part 145 aviation repair facility) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $95,000–$115,000 per year

This is a senior aviation quality control role inspecting corporate jets and signing off on airworthiness. Ideal if you have 5+ years, an A&P license, know CFR Part 145, and want strong pay, full health benefits, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Based in Reno, NV (regional West routes)

(regional West routes) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a steady, engineered dry van route linking Ontario, CA; Fife, WA; Denver, CO with returns via Salt Lake City or Albuquerque. You’ll drive automatic Freightliners, haul no‑touch freight, and have a dedicated fleet manager plus 24/7 support.

Employer: Swissport

Location: Reno–Tahoe International Airport (RNO), Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: About $19/hour

Fuel and de‑fuel aircraft, fuel vehicles and ground equipment, and handle fuel emergencies on the ramp. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Don’t wait too long; good transportation jobs in Reno tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.