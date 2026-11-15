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Reno
🔧 Reno NV Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Reno’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, especially in maintenance and sanitation. If you like staying active and working with tools or equipment, these roles are worth a look.
Sanitation Technician – Day Shift
- Employer: The Clorox Company
- Location: Reno, NV (manufacturing facility)
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Pay: $29.56/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Keep a modern plant clean and safe while working with Quality, Operations, and Maintenance teams. You’ll handle daily cleaning, inspections, and food-safety documentation in a steady, structured environment.
Maintenance Technician (Service Technician – Flat-Rate)
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $22.55 – $53.71/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs, with clear flat-rate pay and lots of variety day to day. Includes PTO, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits.
HVAC – Install Technician – Helper
- Employer: Legacy Air / Legacy Reno
- Location: Reno, NV & surrounding area
- Type: Full-time
- Pay range: $31,000 – $60,000/year
- Why it’s interesting: Great entry path into HVAC with ongoing training, company truck, gas card, phone, and tablet. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and vacation after 90 days.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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