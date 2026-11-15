Reno’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, especially in maintenance and sanitation. If you like staying active and working with tools or equipment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company Location: Reno, NV (manufacturing facility)

(manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $29.56/hour

Why it’s interesting: Keep a modern plant clean and safe while working with Quality, Operations, and Maintenance teams. You’ll handle daily cleaning, inspections, and food-safety documentation in a steady, structured environment.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $22.55 – $53.71/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs, with clear flat-rate pay and lots of variety day to day. Includes PTO, 401(k), and access to medical, dental, and vision benefits.

Employer: Legacy Air / Legacy Reno

Location: Reno, NV & surrounding area

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $31,000 – $60,000/year

Why it’s interesting: Great entry path into HVAC with ongoing training, company truck, gas card, phone, and tablet. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid holidays, and vacation after 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.