Reno’s green and outdoor jobs are growing, from hands-on field science to caring for pets in town. Here are a few solid roles if you love animals, forests, or environmental work.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role grooming dogs and other pets — bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more — while keeping them safe and comfortable. Comes with competitive base pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and Petco discounts, plus clear paths to grow into salon leader or mentor roles.

Employer: University of Nevada, Reno – Nevada Forest and Woodland Restoration Institute

Location: Reno, NV (field sites in NV & CA)

(field sites in NV & CA) Type: Full-time, Classified Staff

Salary: Grade 28 (see UNR Classified Compensation schedule)

Grade 28 (see UNR schedule) Deadline: Full consideration for applications received by December 15; open until filled

Great fit if you like both fieldwork and lab work. You’ll lead field crews, collect forest and water data in the northern Sierra, manage samples and datasets, and help with analysis in R. Includes PERS retirement, health insurance with dental/vision, generous leave, and tuition perks for you and eligible family.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Location: Reno, NV (hybrid possible)

(hybrid possible) Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $100,000–$125,000 annually

Senior role leading complex environmental projects across water, soil, air, and ecological systems. You’ll manage budgets and teams, guide permitting and compliance, and support business development, with about 25% travel and strong benefits including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, follow the links, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.