Reno’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for tax pros and commercial lenders. If you like numbers and client work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Reno, NV (Hybrid – up to 2 days in office)

(Hybrid – up to 2 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Lucrative salary (exact amount not listed)

Lead tax compliance and planning for high net worth individuals and businesses. You’ll manage complex returns, guide tax strategy, and work closely with the accounting team, all with a flexible hybrid schedule, PTO, and full medical, dental, vision, and 401k/profit sharing benefits. CPA and 5+ years tax experience required.

Employer: American AgCredit

Location: Reno, NV (Part-time remote / hybrid)

(Part-time remote / hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,848 – $156,560/year (national base range; adjusted for location)

Manage a portfolio of complex commercial and real estate loans in the ag sector while building new business and leading customer relationships. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision), an outstanding 401k with automatic 3% plus match up to 6%, generous PTO, bonus eligibility, and a hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Reno’s finance openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.