Reno’s manufacturing scene is busy and hiring. Here are several solid roles if you like building things, solving problems, and working with your hands or your engineering brain.

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas Molded Products)

Atlas Roofing Corporation (Atlas Molded Products) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed (includes competitive pay, vacation/holiday package, and full benefits)

Run and monitor block mold and expander equipment, check setups, and make sure parts meet size, weight, and quality standards. Good fit if you have some manufacturing or forklift experience and like hands-on work with clear procedures and safety focus.

Employer: LUXSHARE-ICT

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical insurance, 401(k), pension plan, PTO)

Lead process design and improvement for SMT (Surface Mount Technology) lines, from new product introduction to fixing production issues and boosting yield. Ideal if you have 3–8+ years in SMT or electronics manufacturing, strong data skills, and experience with tools like AutoCAD and CAM350.

Employer: SendCutSend

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $125,000 per year

Lead quality across CNC machining and sheet metal fabrication, manage Quality Technicians, and drive audits, inspections, and root cause analysis. Great for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing leadership, strong QMS experience, and a background in precision metal work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.