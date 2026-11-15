undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Reno, NV Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Dental Roles
Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to private practices and tribal health. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.
SCRUB TECH, CVOR – Full Time, $5,000 Sign-On
Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus, relocation, full benefits)
Assist surgeons in the CVOR and OR, prep rooms, manage instruments, and handle sterilization. Good fit if you’re a certified Surgical Tech (or experienced pre-2018) with 3–5 years’ experience and BLS, looking for a stable schedule and big-system benefits.
Resident Mentor – Mental Health Tech (Part Time, 24 hrs/week)
Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Part-time (two 12-hour shifts)
Salary: Not listed (base pay plus weekend & night differential)
Work with youth ages 6–17 in a residential mental health setting, supporting daily living, safety, and therapeutic activities. Great for someone with 1+ year in mental health, a HS diploma, and a passion for making a difference with strong training and benefits.
Registered Nurse – PACU (Part Time)
Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Part-time (benefits eligible)
Salary: Not listed
Provide post-anesthesia care for patients from infant to geriatric, monitor status, manage pain, and coordinate with surgeons and anesthesia. Requires Nevada RN license, BLS, ACLS, and PACU/acute care experience preferred.
Senior ER Tech – Full Time
Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support ED nurses and physicians with vitals, transport, lifting/ambulation, and basic procedures. Good step if you have AEMT certification, BLS, and at least 1 year acute care experience.
General Dentist – Healthy Smiles (Heartland Dental)
Employer: Heartland Dental – Healthy Smiles
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings, stock options, full benefits)
Lead a community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy, strong in-house mentorship, and advanced tech (iTero, CBCT, AI diagnostics). Ideal for a new grad or experienced DDS/DMD with a Nevada license who wants big CE, FAGD pathway, and work–life balance.
Neonatal NICU Occupational Therapist – Per Diem
Employer: Live Well Homecare
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Per diem / Full-time listed
Salary: Not listed
Provide developmental and feeding-focused OT for premature and medically fragile infants in an acute NICU. Best for an experienced OT with neonatal expertise, strong family education skills, and comfort in a multidisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse – Labor & Delivery (Per Diem)
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Per diem / Full-time listed
Salary: Not listed
Care for moms and newborns through triage, labor, birth (vaginal and C-section), and immediate postpartum. You’ll need solid L&D skills, current RN license, and comfort with fast-paced, evidence-based care.
General Dentist – Endodontic Focus
Employer: Gentle Dental Careers – Gentle Dental Reno South
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Earnings potential $200,000–$400,000+, daily guarantee, production-based
Full-time general dentist role focused mainly on endodontic procedures with a strong internal referral network. Great if you love root canals, hold a Nevada dental license, and want high earning potential, CE, relocation help, and full benefits.
Quality & Safety Improvement Consultant III (RN)
Employer: Kaiser Permanente
Location: Reno, NV (flexible worker location)
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm
Salary: $84,600 – $109,450/year
RN role focused on clinical quality, patient safety, data analysis, and regulatory readiness. Perfect for someone with a BS in a health field, Nevada RN license, and 2+ years in quality/performance improvement, who enjoys metrics, Lean/Six Sigma, and project work.
Healthcare Coordinator – Dental Front Office
Employer: PDS Health – Lemmon Valley Dental Group
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: $19.25 – $27.00/hour
Partner with dentists to explain treatment plans, review financial options, secure pre-auths, and keep schedules full. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, strong communication skills, and want benefits plus PTO in a busy dental office.
Float Pool Registered Nurse – Rehab & Behavioral Health
Employer: Vetted Solutions (for a physician-owned hospital)
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Float between rehab and behavioral health units, handling assessments, meds, crisis response, and patient education. Ideal for an adaptable RN with strong clinical judgment and comfort in behavioral health settings.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis PCT CCHT (Per Diem)
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Per diem / Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Support chronic dialysis patients with machine setup, cannulation, vitals, and treatment monitoring under RN supervision. Requires HS diploma, ability to meet CMS certification timelines, and comfort with physically demanding, hands-on care.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care, $1,931–$2,125/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week
Salary: $1,931 – $2,125 per week (depending on factors)
Acute care PT contract in a hospital setting with potential extensions. Great for a Nevada-licensed PT with 1+ year experience, looking for travel pay, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.
Intake Coordinator
Employer: Renown Health
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Handle referrals, pre-auths, pre-registration, and scheduling for new patients, plus financial policy reviews and coordination with clinical teams. Best for someone with 1–2 years hospital/outpatient or call center experience and strong computer and customer service skills.
Certified Medical Assistant
Employer: Renown Health
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, manage referrals, and support care teams in a Medical Home/clinic setting. Requires MA certification (or EMT/NREMT), BLS, and comfort with EMR and fast-paced outpatient work.
Full-Time Dermatology Physician – Sparks/Reno
Employer: Golden State Dermatology
Location: Sparks, NV (Reno metro)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $440,000 – $600,000+ (income guarantee then production)
Lead a brand-new dermatology clinic with medical, surgical, and cosmetic derm, plus Mohs support and top-tier EMR. Ideal for a dermatologist wanting private-practice feel without admin burden, high income potential, and Lake Tahoe lifestyle.
Nurse Practitioner – Tribal Health
Employer: Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
Provide primary and preventive care across the lifespan in a culturally responsive tribal health setting. Great for an NP (FNP/ANP, Nevada-licensed) with community health experience and a passion for serving Native and diverse communities.
Clinical Supervisor, Med/Surg (RN)
Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center
Location: Reno, NV
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Blend clinical care and leadership on a Med/Surg unit—overseeing staff, handling discipline/hiring input, and providing direct patient care. Requires Nevada RN, BLS/ACLS, and 3+ years nursing experience; TNCC/ENPC preferred.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Dept, North Valleys FED (Nights, $15,000 Sign-On)
Employer: UHS – Northern Nevada Health System
Location: Reno, NV (North Valleys)
Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights
Salary: Not listed ($15,000 sign-on bonus for experienced ED RNs)
Work in a 24/7 freestanding ED seeing all ages, with advanced imaging and fast-track rooms. Best for RNs with ED, critical care, or strong EMS background, NV RN license, BLS, and ACLS/PALS (within 6 months) who want night shift flexibility and full benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.