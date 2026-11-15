Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to private practices and tribal health. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (includes $5,000 sign-on bonus, relocation, full benefits)

Assist surgeons in the CVOR and OR, prep rooms, manage instruments, and handle sterilization. Good fit if you’re a certified Surgical Tech (or experienced pre-2018) with 3–5 years’ experience and BLS, looking for a stable schedule and big-system benefits.

Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (two 12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed (base pay plus weekend & night differential)

Work with youth ages 6–17 in a residential mental health setting, supporting daily living, safety, and therapeutic activities. Great for someone with 1+ year in mental health, a HS diploma, and a passion for making a difference with strong training and benefits.

Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (benefits eligible)

Salary: Not listed

Provide post-anesthesia care for patients from infant to geriatric, monitor status, manage pain, and coordinate with surgeons and anesthesia. Requires Nevada RN license, BLS, ACLS, and PACU/acute care experience preferred.

Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support ED nurses and physicians with vitals, transport, lifting/ambulation, and basic procedures. Good step if you have AEMT certification, BLS, and at least 1 year acute care experience.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Healthy Smiles

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings, stock options, full benefits)

Lead a community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy, strong in-house mentorship, and advanced tech (iTero, CBCT, AI diagnostics). Ideal for a new grad or experienced DDS/DMD with a Nevada license who wants big CE, FAGD pathway, and work–life balance.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Per diem / Full-time listed

Salary: Not listed

Provide developmental and feeding-focused OT for premature and medically fragile infants in an acute NICU. Best for an experienced OT with neonatal expertise, strong family education skills, and comfort in a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Per diem / Full-time listed

Salary: Not listed

Care for moms and newborns through triage, labor, birth (vaginal and C-section), and immediate postpartum. You’ll need solid L&D skills, current RN license, and comfort with fast-paced, evidence-based care.

Employer: Gentle Dental Careers – Gentle Dental Reno South

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Earnings potential $200,000–$400,000+, daily guarantee, production-based

Full-time general dentist role focused mainly on endodontic procedures with a strong internal referral network. Great if you love root canals, hold a Nevada dental license, and want high earning potential, CE, relocation help, and full benefits.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Reno, NV (flexible worker location)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm

Salary: $84,600 – $109,450/year

RN role focused on clinical quality, patient safety, data analysis, and regulatory readiness. Perfect for someone with a BS in a health field, Nevada RN license, and 2+ years in quality/performance improvement, who enjoys metrics, Lean/Six Sigma, and project work.

Employer: PDS Health – Lemmon Valley Dental Group

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.25 – $27.00/hour

Partner with dentists to explain treatment plans, review financial options, secure pre-auths, and keep schedules full. Good fit if you have a HS diploma, strong communication skills, and want benefits plus PTO in a busy dental office.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (for a physician-owned hospital)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Float between rehab and behavioral health units, handling assessments, meds, crisis response, and patient education. Ideal for an adaptable RN with strong clinical judgment and comfort in behavioral health settings.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Per diem / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support chronic dialysis patients with machine setup, cannulation, vitals, and treatment monitoring under RN supervision. Requires HS diploma, ability to meet CMS certification timelines, and comfort with physically demanding, hands-on care.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week

Salary: $1,931 – $2,125 per week (depending on factors)

Acute care PT contract in a hospital setting with potential extensions. Great for a Nevada-licensed PT with 1+ year experience, looking for travel pay, day-one benefits, and strong recruiter support.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle referrals, pre-auths, pre-registration, and scheduling for new patients, plus financial policy reviews and coordination with clinical teams. Best for someone with 1–2 years hospital/outpatient or call center experience and strong computer and customer service skills.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, manage referrals, and support care teams in a Medical Home/clinic setting. Requires MA certification (or EMT/NREMT), BLS, and comfort with EMR and fast-paced outpatient work.

Employer: Golden State Dermatology

Location: Sparks, NV (Reno metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $440,000 – $600,000+ (income guarantee then production)

Lead a brand-new dermatology clinic with medical, surgical, and cosmetic derm, plus Mohs support and top-tier EMR. Ideal for a dermatologist wanting private-practice feel without admin burden, high income potential, and Lake Tahoe lifestyle.

Employer: Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Provide primary and preventive care across the lifespan in a culturally responsive tribal health setting. Great for an NP (FNP/ANP, Nevada-licensed) with community health experience and a passion for serving Native and diverse communities.

Employer: UHS – Sierra Medical Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend clinical care and leadership on a Med/Surg unit—overseeing staff, handling discipline/hiring input, and providing direct patient care. Requires Nevada RN, BLS/ACLS, and 3+ years nursing experience; TNCC/ENPC preferred.

Employer: UHS – Northern Nevada Health System

Location: Reno, NV (North Valleys)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, nights

Salary: Not listed ($15,000 sign-on bonus for experienced ED RNs)

Work in a 24/7 freestanding ED seeing all ages, with advanced imaging and fast-track rooms. Best for RNs with ED, critical care, or strong EMS background, NV RN license, BLS, and ACLS/PALS (within 6 months) who want night shift flexibility and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.