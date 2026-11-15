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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Reno
Reno has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. Each pup below has their own story and is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.
Pretty Girl
- Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Pretty Girl is a young shepherd mix pup with a soft cream coat and a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.
👉 Meet Pretty Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bandit
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Bandit is a handsome black-and-white pittie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and time.
👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Orion
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult (sweet senior)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Orion is a sweet senior pup who can’t wait to find his forever family. He’s described as silly, curious, and smart. He’ll make you laugh, be an amazing cuddle buddy, and would love to guide you on snowy hikes. Orion is eager to show you all the talents he has “up his paws.”
👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bo
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Bo is a medium-sized pittie mix with a warm tan coat. He’s an adult dog looking for a stable home where he can be part of the daily routine and enjoy regular love and care.
👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nini
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Nini is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves walks, people, and snacks. She gets excited to meet people on her walks and would love to be part of a family. Nini would like some time to learn the household schedule before being left alone and believes she’ll make a great family member—especially if you’ll take her for a walk every day.
👉 Meet Nini and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zoey
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)
- Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada
- Phone: (775) 324-7773 ext.219
Zoey is a young shepherd mix who is a little unsure about life right now, but she’s full of potential. She’s looking for a patient person who can help her learn how to live life to the fullest.
- Dog compatibility: History unknown; let’s meet to see if you’re a match
- Cat compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended
- Child compatibility: History unknown; can meet kids 8+
- Housing needs: None noted
She’s ready to learn and grow with someone kind by her side.
👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Penny
- Breed: Australian Kelpie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)
- Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada
- Phone: (775) 324-7773 ext.219
Penny is a sweet but nervous gal who wants to find her place in your life. She may take a moment to warm up, but once she does, she could become your most loyal companion—the “Penny” of your dreams.
- Dog compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet recommended
- Cat compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended
- Child compatibility: History unknown; can meet kids 8+
- Housing needs: None noted
👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Reno area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Nevada Humane Society: Reno or the SPCA of Northern Nevada about any of these wonderful pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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