Reno has some wonderful dogs waiting for their forever homes. Each pup below has their own story and is hoping to meet a family who will love them for life.

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Pretty Girl is a young shepherd mix pup with a soft cream coat and a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.

👉 Meet Pretty Girl and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Bandit is a handsome black-and-white pittie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give him structure, love, and time.

👉 Meet Bandit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult (sweet senior)

Adult (sweet senior) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Orion is a sweet senior pup who can’t wait to find his forever family. He’s described as silly, curious, and smart. He’ll make you laugh, be an amazing cuddle buddy, and would love to guide you on snowy hikes. Orion is eager to show you all the talents he has “up his paws.”

👉 Meet Orion and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Bo is a medium-sized pittie mix with a warm tan coat. He’s an adult dog looking for a stable home where he can be part of the daily routine and enjoy regular love and care.

👉 Meet Bo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie

Australian Cattle Dog / Australian Kelpie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Nini is a sweet, affectionate girl who loves walks, people, and snacks. She gets excited to meet people on her walks and would love to be part of a family. Nini would like some time to learn the household schedule before being left alone and believes she’ll make a great family member—especially if you’ll take her for a walk every day.

👉 Meet Nini and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada

Phone: (775) 324-7773 ext.219

Zoey is a young shepherd mix who is a little unsure about life right now, but she’s full of potential. She’s looking for a patient person who can help her learn how to live life to the fullest.

Dog compatibility: History unknown; let’s meet to see if you’re a match

History unknown; let’s meet to see if you’re a match Cat compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended

History unknown; slow introductions recommended Child compatibility: History unknown; can meet kids 8+

History unknown; can meet kids Housing needs: None noted

She’s ready to learn and grow with someone kind by her side.

👉 Meet Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Kelpie

Australian Kelpie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption fee: Not listed (contact shelter)

Not listed (contact shelter) Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada

Phone: (775) 324-7773 ext.219

Penny is a sweet but nervous gal who wants to find her place in your life. She may take a moment to warm up, but once she does, she could become your most loyal companion—the “Penny” of your dreams.

Dog compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet recommended

History unknown; meet-and-greet recommended Cat compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended

History unknown; slow introductions recommended Child compatibility: History unknown; can meet kids 8+

History unknown; can meet kids Housing needs: None noted

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Reno area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Nevada Humane Society: Reno or the SPCA of Northern Nevada about any of these wonderful pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.