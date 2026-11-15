Reno neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from home furniture to heavy-duty storage. Here’s what’s available right now.

Item: Dark wood butler table with raised sides and handles

Details: Wooden table with folding legs, tray-style top with edges to help keep items from sliding off

Condition: Noted as usable; no extra damage details given

Location: Bella Vista Ranch, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Good for serving, as a side table, or as a small coffee station. Folds up for easier storage when not in use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 black hanging metal planters

Details: Matching metal planters, designed to hang; color is black

Pickup: Pickup only in old SW (Old Southwest area)

Location: Southwest, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice for flowers, herbs, or trailing plants on a porch or balcony.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: Free removal/towing of unwanted vehicles; they buy cars, trucks, SUVs, and RVs

Details: They will take vehicles running or not, smog or not, title or not, and tow from your driveway at your convenience. Phone number is listed in the post for direct contact.

Location: Valley Rd / 9th St, Reno, NV (service area likely wider)

Source: nextdoor.com

Useful if you have an old vehicle you want gone and don’t want to deal with towing yourself.

👉 See this offer on nextdoor.com

Item: Large wooden corner computer desk with cabinets and shelves

Details: Spacious corner design, multiple cabinets and shelves for storage. Each section has two pieces. Poster notes everything works and it’s in good shape.

Use: Great for a home office or study area with room for a computer, printer, and files.

Location: Palomino, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Plan on bringing help and a vehicle that can handle several large pieces.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FREE – Treadlok Heavy-Duty Security Chest

Details: Horizontal steel security chest with two Medeco keys. Often used as a long-gun safe, armory trunk, or secure storage box.

Approx. size: 63" L × 27" W × 17" H

Weight: Very heavy – you must bring your own transportation and enough help to lift and load it.

Pickup: Local pickup only

Location: Virginia Foothills East, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option if you need lockable, heavy-duty storage in a garage or workshop.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Reno tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.