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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Reno
Reno has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to wise seniors. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.
Minnie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
- Personality: Sweet, charming, and people-focused. She may take a little time to warm up, but once she trusts you, her personality really shines.
👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Golem
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
👉 Meet Golem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Henry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toya
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
- Personality: A calm, older cat who loves cozy beds, sunny nap spots, and gentle ear scratches. Laid-back and easygoing.
👉 Meet Toya and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eleanor
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
👉 Meet Eleanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
- Personality: A bit shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s affectionate, talkative, and full of personality.
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tattz
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
- Personality: Still curious and playful, with plenty of interest in everything going on around her.
👉 Meet Tattz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maple Drizzle
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
- Personality: Sweet and charming, and loves spending time with people. She may need a little time to warm up, but her true personality shines once she feels safe.
👉 Meet Maple Drizzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Pie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000
👉 Meet Apple Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hazel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (mostly; described as an all-grey lad in listing)
- Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219
- From: Desert Cats TNR
- Personality: A young kitten just starting out, looking for a loving home. With love, patience, and socialization, he can grow into a wonderful companion.
- Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.
- Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.
- Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.
👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly), tabby
- Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219
- From: Desert Cats TNR
- Personality: A new kitten in the shelter, eager for a home. With time, love, and socialization, he can grow into the cat of your dreams.
- Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.
- Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.
- Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grace
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly), tabby
- Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219
- From: Desert Cats TNR
- Personality: A beautiful kitten just starting life, ready to bond with her new family. With patience and social time, she can become a wonderful house cat.
- Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.
- Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.
- Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.
👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Reno area, consider visiting Nevada Humane Society: Reno or the SPCA of Northern Nevada to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.