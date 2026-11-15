Reno has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes right now—from tiny kittens to wise seniors. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a great time to meet your new best friend.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

— Personality: Sweet, charming, and people-focused. She may take a little time to warm up, but once she trusts you, her personality really shines.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

👉 Meet Golem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

👉 Meet Henry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

— Personality: A calm, older cat who loves cozy beds, sunny nap spots, and gentle ear scratches. Laid-back and easygoing.

👉 Meet Toya and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

👉 Meet Eleanor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

— Personality: A bit shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s affectionate, talkative, and full of personality.

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived senior)

(fee-waived senior) Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

— Personality: Still curious and playful, with plenty of interest in everything going on around her.

👉 Meet Tattz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

— Personality: Sweet and charming, and loves spending time with people. She may need a little time to warm up, but her true personality shines once she feels safe.

👉 Meet Maple Drizzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

👉 Meet Pumpkin Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby and white

Brown tabby and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno — (775) 856-2000

👉 Meet Apple Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (mostly; described as an all-grey lad in listing)

Black (mostly; described as an all-grey lad in listing) Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219

— From: Desert Cats TNR

Desert Cats TNR Personality: A young kitten just starting out, looking for a loving home. With love, patience, and socialization, he can grow into a wonderful companion.

A young kitten just starting out, looking for a loving home. With love, patience, and socialization, he can grow into a wonderful companion. Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.

History unknown; slow introductions recommended. Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.

Currently living with littermates. Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly), tabby

Gray/blue (mostly), tabby Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219

— From: Desert Cats TNR

Desert Cats TNR Personality: A new kitten in the shelter, eager for a home. With time, love, and socialization, he can grow into the cat of your dreams.

A new kitten in the shelter, eager for a home. With time, love, and socialization, he can grow into the cat of your dreams. Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.

History unknown; slow introductions recommended. Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.

Currently living with littermates. Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue (mostly), tabby

Gray/blue (mostly), tabby Shelter: SPCA of Northern Nevada — (775) 324-7773 ext.219

— From: Desert Cats TNR

Desert Cats TNR Personality: A beautiful kitten just starting life, ready to bond with her new family. With patience and social time, she can become a wonderful house cat.

A beautiful kitten just starting life, ready to bond with her new family. With patience and social time, she can become a wonderful house cat. Dog compatibility: History unknown; slow introductions recommended.

History unknown; slow introductions recommended. Cat compatibility: Currently living with littermates.

Currently living with littermates. Child compatibility: History unknown; meet-and-greet suggested.

👉 Meet Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Reno area, consider visiting Nevada Humane Society: Reno or the SPCA of Northern Nevada to meet these cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.