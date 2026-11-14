Reno’s social services scene is busy right now, with several groups hiring people who want to help kids, families, and adults with support needs. If you like direct service work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation

Management & Training Corporation Location: Reno, NV (Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center)

(Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Salary: $43,888 annually

Plan and run individual and group counseling for youth in Job Corps, helping students with education, career paths, and personal issues. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, holidays, and growth opportunities in a structured, weekday schedule.

Employer: Sevita (REM Community Services)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and as-needed roles available)

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate services and behavior plans for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and support their families. Role includes case management, quality oversight, and relationship-building, with benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, and nationwide advancement options for full-time staff.

Employer: Community Services Agency

Location: Reno, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.16 – $21.50 per hour

Support Head Start and Early Head Start families with child development, health, social services, and parent engagement. This role comes with a very strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with contribution and match, and generous vacation, holiday, sick, and personal time).

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.