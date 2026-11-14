Reno’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options for both client-facing and public accounting pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Reno, NV (hybrid – up to 2 days in office)

(hybrid – up to 2 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Lucrative (exact amount not listed)

Lead tax work for high net worth individuals and businesses. You’ll manage and review federal, state, and local returns, handle complex planning, and help with audits. CPA and 5+ years’ tax experience are required, and you get full medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/profit sharing, PTO, and a flexible hybrid schedule.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Reno, NV (onsite branch role)

(onsite branch role) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + total rewards package (exact amount not listed)

Be the face of the branch, helping clients with front-lobby transactions and spotting chances to deepen relationships. Great fit if you have customer service or financial services experience and want Series 7/66 support, strong training, and solid benefits. Note: no immigration sponsorship for this role.

Employer: W3Global (recruiting for a Reno CPA firm)

(recruiting for a Reno CPA firm) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Join a well-established CPA firm handling complex individual, business, trust, and estate returns. You’ll use CCH Tax/ProSystem, get 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health/vision/dental, PTO, flex scheduling with some WFH, and clear advancement paths. Active CPA license required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are growing, and strong candidates often get considered for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.