Reno’s admin scene is busy right now—good mix of office, medical, and operations roles. If you’re organized and like helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Truckee Meadows Community College (WebCollege)

Truckee Meadows Community College (WebCollege) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (about 19 hrs/week)

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Support TMCC’s online learning team with scheduling, budget tracking, purchasing, and general office coordination. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with Microsoft Office/Google Workspace, and like working with students, faculty, and staff.

Employer: Nevada Urban Indians, Inc.

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (up to 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.06–$21.13/hour

Front desk role at a nonprofit clinic serving American Indian, Alaska Native, and underserved communities. You’ll handle phones, check-ins, EHR data entry, payments, and scheduling, with strong benefits (employer-paid medical/dental/vision after 60 days, retirement plans, PTO, and 15+ paid holidays).

Employer: Aggreko

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Admin role that keeps field technicians and projects running smoothly—scheduling, dispatch, travel, purchasing, and reporting. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced operations environment, data, and coordinating lots of moving parts, with bonus potential, paid training, and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and Reno employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.