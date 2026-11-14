Reno’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and operator roles open right now.

Employer: Nicholas and Company Inc. Foodservice

Nicholas and Company Inc. Foodservice Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.00/hour (Sunday–Thursday nights, start 7:00 pm until finished)

This is a Class A CDL foodservice route with steady night hours and lots of customer contact. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) profit-sharing, HSA with contributions, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement up to $4,000/year.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Reno, NV (Sysco Sacramento – Reno)

Type: Full-time, local routes

Full-time, local routes Pay: $38.46/hour (new starting pay)

Local Class A CDL role delivering food products with most routes home nightly. Offers excellent pay with incentives, paid vacation/holidays, comprehensive healthcare, retirement benefits, stock discounts, tuition reimbursement, and strong promotion-from-within culture.

Employer: UPS

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Permanent, part-time leadership

This is a hands-on supervisor role at the air ramp, leading teams on safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced airport environment. Good fit if you want leadership experience with a Fortune Global 500 company and can work flexible shifts and lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: Primo Brands

Primo Brands Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $65,000/year with CDL (Class A or B)

Daytime beverage delivery with starts between 5–7 am, mostly Monday–Friday. Strong package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, multiple insurances, paid vacation/sick time, 12+ paid holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Reno, NV (South Valley)

Type: Full-time

Operate heavy equipment (excavators, dozers, loaders, scrapers, etc.) on mass grading and underground utility projects. Includes medical with vision, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off/holidays, life and disability insurance, mental health tools, tuition reimbursement, and adoption assistance.

Employer: MUYTRUCKING

MUYTRUCKING Location: Reno, NV (routes in Reno/Fernley/Truckee/North Lake)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)

Full-time, Part-time, Contract (independent contractor) Pay: $80–$200 per day

Last-mile parcel delivery using your own car, SUV, or cargo van, with flexible scheduling and weekly pay on Fridays. No experience needed and multiple routes available 7 days a week.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.