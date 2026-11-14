undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reno
🚌 Reno, NV Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
13 days ago
Reno’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and operator roles open right now.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Nicholas and Company Inc. Foodservice
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00/hour (Sunday–Thursday nights, start 7:00 pm until finished)
This is a Class A CDL foodservice route with steady night hours and lots of customer contact. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) profit-sharing, HSA with contributions, wellness program, and tuition reimbursement up to $4,000/year.
CDL A Local Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Reno, NV (Sysco Sacramento – Reno)
- Type: Full-time, local routes
- Pay: $38.46/hour (new starting pay)
Local Class A CDL role delivering food products with most routes home nightly. Offers excellent pay with incentives, paid vacation/holidays, comprehensive healthcare, retirement benefits, stock discounts, tuition reimbursement, and strong promotion-from-within culture.
PT Air Ramp Supervisor
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Permanent, part-time leadership
This is a hands-on supervisor role at the air ramp, leading teams on safety, productivity, and training in a fast-paced airport environment. Good fit if you want leadership experience with a Fortune Global 500 company and can work flexible shifts and lift up to 70 lbs.
Route Delivery Driver
- Employer: Primo Brands
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $65,000/year with CDL (Class A or B)
Daytime beverage delivery with starts between 5–7 am, mostly Monday–Friday. Strong package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, ESPP, multiple insurances, paid vacation/sick time, 12+ paid holidays, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and employee discounts.
Civil Craft Operator – South Valley
- Employer: Mortenson
- Location: Reno, NV (South Valley)
- Type: Full-time
Operate heavy equipment (excavators, dozers, loaders, scrapers, etc.) on mass grading and underground utility projects. Includes medical with vision, dental, 401(k) with match, paid time off/holidays, life and disability insurance, mental health tools, tuition reimbursement, and adoption assistance.
Delivery Driver (Contract – Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: MUYTRUCKING
- Location: Reno, NV (routes in Reno/Fernley/Truckee/North Lake)
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)
- Pay: $80–$200 per day
Last-mile parcel delivery using your own car, SUV, or cargo van, with flexible scheduling and weekly pay on Fridays. No experience needed and multiple routes available 7 days a week.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.