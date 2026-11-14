Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses, gaming, and manufacturing all hiring. If you like keeping products moving and solving problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role focused on receiving, inventory, and quality checks. You’ll move product, run equipment like forklifts and pallet jacks, and help keep counts accurate with limited supervision and flexible shifts, including evenings and weekends.

Employer: IGT

Location: Reno, NV 89521

Type: Not listed (appears to be full-time, office-based)

Not listed (appears to be full-time, office-based) Salary: Base pay + potential bonus/commission, plus benefits (401k with company contributions, medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement)

More analytical than hands-on, this role audits deliveries, shipping documents, and material readiness before they reach customers. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in quality, logistics, or order management, are comfortable in SAP/Jira, and like digging into data to prevent shipping and configuration errors.

Employer: Legrand – Power & Thermal Management

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll help keep production schedules on track by coordinating materials, flagging shortages, and working closely with Production, Purchasing, Warehouse, and Logistics. Good match if you have 2+ years in supply chain or production planning, like using ERP systems, and enjoy fast-paced manufacturing environments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.