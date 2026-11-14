Reno’s science scene is busy right now, especially in cultural resources. If you’re an archaeologist who likes both field time and solid career paths, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants Location: Reno, NV (with travel across the West)

(with travel across the West) Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00 – $39.50/hour

Lead field crews on surveys, testing, monitoring, and data recovery across the Great Basin and Colorado Plateau. This role is hands-on in the field, includes paid drive time, per diem, and single-occupancy hotel for overnight work, plus benefits, PTO, 401k match, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Trinity Consultants

Trinity Consultants Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $109,000/year

Oversee full archaeology projects from proposal to final report, manage budgets and teams, and serve as Principal Investigator when needed. Good fit if you meet SOI standards, have 5+ years field and supervisory experience, and want a mix of project management, client work, and technical reporting with strong benefits and career growth support.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.