undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Reno, NV Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Reno’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate leadership to creative community roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Director of Sales
- Employer: LegalZoom
- Location: Reno, NV (onsite at Reno office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $136,500 – $218,400/year + bonus & equity
Senior leader role owning revenue and running the Reno sales office for a major online legal services brand. You’ll lead managers, shape sales strategy (inbound, outbound, renewals, upsell), and be the top LegalZoom leader on-site.
Regional Key Accounts Leader
- Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.
- Location: Reno, NV (supports Reno & Boise, ~50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,738 – $131,588/year + commission
Lead a field sales team growing key industrial accounts and driving cross-sell/upsell. Good fit if you have B2B or industrial sales experience and like coaching reps, managing VMI programs, and working from a home office.
Selections Coordinator
- Employer: LakeCrest Builders
- Location: Reno, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year
Client-facing role helping homeowners pick finishes and products for remodels while supporting sales and design. Great if you enjoy interiors, lighting, and using tools like SketchUp/CAD while building long-term customer relationships.
Automotive Sales Position
- Employer: Internet Auto Rent and Sales (Reno Auto Warehouse)
- Location: Reno, NV (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $2,000 – $15,000/month (commission with bonuses & spiffs)
Car sales role with full training provided—no experience needed. Strong fit if you’re hungry to earn on commission, like talking with people, and want benefits plus room to grow in auto sales.
Media and Event Outreach Coordinator
- Employer: Reno Public Market
- Location: Reno, NV (in person)
- Type: Part-time to full-time available
- Pay: $20 – $25/hour
Blend PR, events, and community outreach for one of Reno’s busiest gathering spots. Ideal if you love pitching stories, working with local media and influencers, and being on-site at events evenings and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Reno’s market is moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.