Reno’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate leadership to creative community roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: LegalZoom

LegalZoom Location: Reno, NV (onsite at Reno office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $136,500 – $218,400/year + bonus & equity

Senior leader role owning revenue and running the Reno sales office for a major online legal services brand. You’ll lead managers, shape sales strategy (inbound, outbound, renewals, upsell), and be the top LegalZoom leader on-site.

Employer: MSC Industrial Supply Co.

Location: Reno, NV (supports Reno & Boise, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,738 – $131,588/year + commission

Lead a field sales team growing key industrial accounts and driving cross-sell/upsell. Good fit if you have B2B or industrial sales experience and like coaching reps, managing VMI programs, and working from a home office.

Employer: LakeCrest Builders

Location: Reno, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Client-facing role helping homeowners pick finishes and products for remodels while supporting sales and design. Great if you enjoy interiors, lighting, and using tools like SketchUp/CAD while building long-term customer relationships.

Employer: Internet Auto Rent and Sales (Reno Auto Warehouse)

Location: Reno, NV (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $2,000 – $15,000/month (commission with bonuses & spiffs)

Car sales role with full training provided—no experience needed. Strong fit if you’re hungry to earn on commission, like talking with people, and want benefits plus room to grow in auto sales.

Employer: Reno Public Market

Location: Reno, NV (in person)

Type: Part-time to full-time available

Part-time to full-time available Pay: $20 – $25/hour

Blend PR, events, and community outreach for one of Reno’s busiest gathering spots. Ideal if you love pitching stories, working with local media and influencers, and being on-site at events evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and Reno’s market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.