Reno’s security scene is busy right now, with steady demand for patrol and gatehouse staff. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working nights or weekends, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: McCarran, near Reno, NV

McCarran, near Type: Full Time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

This role is all about visible patrols at a construction‑focused site, writing reports, and responding calmly to incidents. Comes with paid training, benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full Time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Tue & Sat–Sun 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Fri 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Unarmed mobile patrol at a tech/media/telecom site, with a mix of driving and walking patrols, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you like daytime shifts and staying on the move.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part Time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Schedule: Thu & Sat 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Part‑time patrol at a warehouse/tech‑related site, focused on walking the property, watching access points, and writing clear reports. Nice option if you want steady extra income without a full‑time load.

Employer: FirstService Residential

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full Time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Wed–Sun, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM (weekends required)

You’ll be the friendly face at a residential community gatehouse—greeting residents and guests, issuing parking passes, doing parking drives, and calling in emergencies when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.