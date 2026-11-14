undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reno
🚔 Reno NV Public Safety Jobs – Multiple Security & Gatehouse Roles
13 days ago
Reno’s security scene is busy right now, with steady demand for patrol and gatehouse staff. If you like staying alert, helping people, and working nights or weekends, these roles are worth a look.
Security Officer – Unarmed (Full Time, McCarran)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: McCarran, near Reno, NV
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $23.00/hour
- Schedule: Tue–Sat, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM
This role is all about visible patrols at a construction‑focused site, writing reports, and responding calmly to incidents. Comes with paid training, benefits, and tools to pick up extra shifts.
Security Officer – Mobile Patrol, Materials Storage
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
- Schedule: Mon–Tue & Sat–Sun 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Fri 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Unarmed mobile patrol at a tech/media/telecom site, with a mix of driving and walking patrols, access control, and incident response. Good fit if you like daytime shifts and staying on the move.
Security Officer – Site Patrol, Warehouse (Part Time)
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Part Time
- Pay: $24.00/hour
- Schedule: Thu & Sat 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Part‑time patrol at a warehouse/tech‑related site, focused on walking the property, watching access points, and writing clear reports. Nice option if you want steady extra income without a full‑time load.
Gatehouse Attendant (Night Shift)
- Employer: FirstService Residential
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full Time
- Pay: $20.00/hour
- Schedule: Wed–Sun, 9:00 PM – 5:00 AM (weekends required)
You’ll be the friendly face at a residential community gatehouse—greeting residents and guests, issuing parking passes, doing parking drives, and calling in emergencies when needed. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more.
If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.