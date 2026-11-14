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🏭 Reno Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to Engineer
Reno’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles open for both hands-on production workers and experienced engineers. If you like building things and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.
Manufacturing Engineer – CO-RE Tip Division
- Employer: Hamilton Company
- Location: Reno, NV (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on high-volume, high-tech production for a global leader in precision fluid measuring. This role focuses on improving and troubleshooting automated manufacturing lines (mechanical, electrical, vision, and software systems) and supporting new equipment and process qualifications.
Good fit if you have:
- Bachelor’s in Electrical, Mechanical, Manufacturing, Industrial, or similar Engineering
- 3+ years in high-volume manufacturing and experience with automation, PLCs, vision systems, or injection molding
- Interest in lean manufacturing and process optimization
Hamilton offers competitive compensation, a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, tuition reimbursement), and room to grow in a stable, long-standing company.
Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.
Production Operator – AM Shift
- Employer: Kimmie Candy
- Location: Reno, NV 89502 (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour
Help make and package candy in a fast-paced, team-focused plant. You’ll run production equipment, package and label products, check quality, and keep your area clean while following food safety rules.
Good fit if you:
- Can stand 8–12 hours and lift up to 50 lbs
- Like active, hands-on work and can follow written and verbal instructions
- Have production experience (helpful but not required) and a reliable, positive attitude
Benefits include 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, and chances to move up. Spanish is a plus, and night shift availability is preferred.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.