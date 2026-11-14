Reno’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles open for both hands-on production workers and experienced engineers. If you like building things and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hamilton Company

Hamilton Company Location: Reno, NV (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on high-volume, high-tech production for a global leader in precision fluid measuring. This role focuses on improving and troubleshooting automated manufacturing lines (mechanical, electrical, vision, and software systems) and supporting new equipment and process qualifications.

Good fit if you have:

Bachelor’s in Electrical, Mechanical, Manufacturing, Industrial, or similar Engineering

3+ years in high-volume manufacturing and experience with automation, PLCs, vision systems, or injection molding

in high-volume manufacturing and experience with Interest in lean manufacturing and process optimization

Hamilton offers competitive compensation, a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, tuition reimbursement), and room to grow in a stable, long-standing company.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Kimmie Candy

Kimmie Candy Location: Reno, NV 89502 (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Help make and package candy in a fast-paced, team-focused plant. You’ll run production equipment, package and label products, check quality, and keep your area clean while following food safety rules.

Good fit if you:

Can stand 8–12 hours and lift up to 50 lbs

and lift up to Like active, hands-on work and can follow written and verbal instructions

Have production experience (helpful but not required) and a reliable, positive attitude

Benefits include 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, employee discounts, and chances to move up. Spanish is a plus, and night shift availability is preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often train the right person who shows up and follows through.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.