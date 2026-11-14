Reno’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your IT career or already senior. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: ECLARO (for a client)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,000/year

Entry to early-career role supporting a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) in a high-tech production environment. You’ll work with production, engineering, and IT teams, handle system monitoring and troubleshooting, and help with enhancements and user training—good fit if you have 1–3 years of technical experience and want to grow in digital manufacturing.

Employer: Hamilton Company

Location: Reno, NV (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on systems admin role with a long-established engineering/manufacturing company. You’ll manage Azure/cloud, servers, virtualization, backups, security, and user support, and work closely with the network and cybersecurity teams—great if you have 2–3+ years in IT systems administration and want strong benefits and growth.

Employer: Legrand – Power & Thermal Management division

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior individual-contributor role leading cybersecurity governance, ISO 27001, and product security compliance across multiple businesses. You’ll own documentation, audits, customer security questionnaires, vulnerability-management coordination, and cross-team projects—ideal for someone with 5+ years in security governance/compliance who likes driving complex work without direct reports.

Employer: Rick's AEC Reprographics

Location: Reno, NV (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$32.00/hour (about $41K–$66K/year, DOE)

Field role fixing and maintaining copiers, MFPs, and wide-format printers/plotters for local architecture and construction clients. Open to experienced copier techs or IT-trained trainees—they provide paid factory training, a company vehicle or mileage, health benefits, and weekday daytime hours only.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are often flexible when they see real interest and related skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.