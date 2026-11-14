Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to clinics to community health. If you’re in medical or dental fields and want solid stability plus Reno–Tahoe lifestyle, these are worth a look.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range noted by employer (varies by experience)

Provide evaluation and treatment for speech, language, cognitive, and swallowing issues across all ages in multiple therapy settings. Great fit if you’re licensed (or provisionally licensed) in Nevada and want a broad caseload in a large health system.

Employer: Medix™

Location: Reno, NV (two outpatient imaging clinics)

(two outpatient imaging clinics) Type: Contract – 13 weeks

Pay: Travel: $2,600–$3,100/week; Local: $72–$77/hr

High-volume outpatient CT role (40–50 scans/shift) with 3x12 or 3x13 day shifts, no nights. Ideal for ARRT (CT) techs who like fast-paced work and want strong weekly pay for a limited-term contract.

Employer: Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: First-year salary guarantee; sign-on + relocation

Mix of general derm and dermpath in the region’s largest derm practice, with two experienced dermatopathologists on site. Comes with a guaranteed first-year salary, bonus potential, 4-day workweek option, and no state income tax.

Employer: Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time or Full-time considered

Salary: Competitive first-year guarantee; sign-on, relocation, uncapped productivity bonus

Split role (about 50% Mohs, 50% general derm) with growing Mohs volume. Flexible 4–5 day schedule, strong benefits, and support from a large, established derm group.

Employer: MEP Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Provide hands-on therapy to senior residents, following PT treatment plans to support mobility and function. Good match for licensed PTAs who enjoy team-based rehab and patient education.

Employer: Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association (posting for Reno facility)

(posting for Reno facility) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

ER RN role focused on rapid triage, meds/IVs, wound care, and emergency response in a busy department. Best for RNs with strong critical thinking who like high-acuity, fast-paced work.

Employer: CARIN Alliance (posting for Reno ER)

(posting for Reno ER) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Provide patient-centered ER care with rapid assessment, triage, and evidence-based interventions. Great if you’re an RN comfortable with advanced technology and close teamwork in emergency settings.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic (Reno posting)

(Reno posting) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Deliver intensive care to critically ill patients, build care plans, and collaborate with a multidisciplinary team. Suited for experienced ICU nurses who value high standards and close patient monitoring.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc (CVOR posting)

(CVOR posting) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Specialized OR RN role supporting cardiovascular surgeries as both circulating and scrub nurse. Ideal for RNs with perioperative/CVOR experience who want high-acuity surgical work.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Assess and treat patients with breathing and cardiopulmonary disorders, including ventilator management and diagnostics. Good fit for RTs who like varied settings (ED, inpatient, specialty units) and strong patient education.

Employer: Periscope

Location: Reno, NV (field-based)

Type: Contract – Independent Consultant

Pay: $135–$200 per assessment

Perform one-time in-home medical necessity assessments and recommend equipment/services to keep members independent. Great side-gig or flexible option for licensed PTs/OTs who want to set their own schedule.

Employer: Heartland Dental – Healthy Smiles

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Comp: Guaranteed base salary with uncapped earning potential

Lead a busy general practice with full clinical autonomy plus big-network support, tech, and CE. New grads welcome, with strong mentorship and benefits in a Reno location close to Tahoe.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Days

24/7 leadership over Telemetry nursing services, including staff supervision, quality, and regulatory compliance. Best for BSN-prepared RNs with several years of acute care and prior management experience.

Employer: Bluetree Dental / Ponderosa Family Dentistry

Location: Reno, NV 89509

Type: Full-time

Pay: $48–$65/hr + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Focus on hygiene (SRP, cleanings, co-diagnosis) with a predictable schedule and modern tech. Strong benefits, 401(k) match, and mentorship; easy commute from Carson City, Sparks, or Truckee.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Days

Oversee all clinical lab operations, including quality, compliance (CLIA, CAP, TJC), finance, and staff. Ideal for experienced CLS/MT/MLS leaders with 5+ years supervisory lab experience.

Employer: United Surgical Partners International (USPI)

Location: Reno, NV – Swift Surgery Center of Reno

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, no nights, weekends, or holidays

Central sterile and OR support role in a multi-specialty surgery center. Great for techs with 1+ year sterile processing experience who want steady weekday hours and full benefits.

Employer: Charles River Laboratories

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Lead behavioral services for lab animals, including enrichment, assessments, and regulatory prep. Best for candidates with a related bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in lab animal resources, and AALAS certification.

Employer: Renown Health & UNR School of Medicine

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Comp: Guaranteed salary + value bonus, 7 weeks annual leave, relocation/start bonus

General/surgical pathology role with minimal call, academic affiliate appointment, and potential protected research time. Strong benefits, PSLF-eligible 501(c)(3), and no state income tax.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Days (7:30a–4p)

Coordinate discharge planning for the most complex, long-stay inpatients and act as a resource to case managers and social workers. Great for Nevada-licensed RNs or social workers with acute care experience who enjoy systems problem-solving.

Employer: Community Health Alliance – Nevada

Location: Reno, NV (multiple clinic sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour; 100% employer-paid medical for employees

Determine WIC eligibility, do nutrition risk assessments, and provide education for families, with bilingual (English/Spanish) skills required. Nice fit if you want stable hours, strong benefits, and mission-driven community work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.