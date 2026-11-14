Reno’s food scene is busy right now, from casinos to ramen bars. If you like fast-paced shifts, steady tips, and feeding people, there’s a good mix of options open.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Help customers with “fresh and easy” meals, slice meats and cheeses, prep party trays, and keep the deli spotless. Comes with 15% store discount, DailyPay (access earnings early), flexible schedules, and access to health and retirement benefits if eligible.

Employer: Unidine at Revel Rancharrah

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Seasonal / Temporary

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Serve food and drinks in a senior living community-style setting, with a focus on friendly service and special dietary needs. Seasonal role with weekend availability required and access to a benefits package for eligible full-time and part-time staff.

Employer: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Location: Reno, NV (Sierra location)

Type: Full-time (and some part-time options)

Pay: $17–$20/hour (base + tips)

Lead shifts, keep the line moving, and support a small team in a fast-casual sandwich shop. Perks include free meals, PTO, health benefits (if eligible), flexible schedules, and real growth into management.

Employer: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Line cook role in a high-volume, upscale restaurant inside Atlantis. You’ll handle a variety of dishes, follow strict food safety standards, and work in a busy casino kitchen with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holiday pay, free daily meal, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation – Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:00 am–2:30 pm, occasional overtime

Pay: $17.20/hour

Great if you want daytime, weekday hours. You’ll stock the cafeteria line, serve meals, help with basic cooking, and keep the dining area and kitchen clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and professional development.

Employer: Seoulful Bites

Location: North Reno, near UNR campus

Type: Part-time with opportunity for full-time

Pay: From $15/hour + tips

Work at a family-owned Korean instant ramen bar, helping guests with build-your-own bowls, running the register, restocking, and lots of cleaning. Good fit if you’re reliable, detail-oriented, and already have a valid ServSafe Food Handler card.

Employer: Brothers Barbecue / Cluckers MidTown

Location: Reno, NV (MidTown)

Type: Part-time (12–18 hours/week)

Pay: $16–$22/hour (includes tips)

Mix of cashier, food running, beer pouring, and bussing tables in a casual BBQ spot. You’ll need to be 21+, able to get an alcohol awareness card, and available Tuesday–Saturday. Includes employee meals, drinks, and a fun, guest-focused environment.

Employer: Not listed (outdoor tubing facility bar)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time / Seasonal-style

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor bartending at a temporary bar for a tubing attraction—set up and break down the bar, mix and pour drinks, and keep guests happy and safe. Requires 2+ years bartending experience, 21+, and a current Alcohol Awareness card.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.