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Reno
👔 Reno NV Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Reno’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in construction, healthcare, finance, and hospitality. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving town.
Assistant Project Manager – Electrical Construction
- Employer: Rosendin
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is an entry-level project management role with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. You’ll support project managers on major construction jobs and get access to ESOP, 401(k), bonus program, full benefits, and 17 PTO days + 10 holidays.
Senior Project Manager – Commercial Construction
- Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial GC client)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 per year + PTO
Lead high-profile commercial projects from planning through completion with a contractor known for promoting from within. Ideal if you already run full project lifecycles and want a senior seat with strong backlog and advancement potential.
Project Engineer – Commercial Work
- Employer: Michael Page (for a construction client)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great step for early-career construction leaders (1–5 years’ experience) who want to grow into project management. You’ll handle RFIs, submittals, schedules, budgets, and subcontractor coordination on ground-up commercial projects with a clear path into leadership.
Construction Project Manager – Mechanical
- Employer: Upchurch
- Location: Reno, NV (travel 80–100%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run multiple mechanical/HVAC/plumbing projects from pre-construction to closeout for a fast-growing building engineering firm. Best fit if you have 5+ years mechanical PM experience, like being on the road, and want ownership of budgets, schedules, and client relationships.
Assistant Branch Manager – Bilingual Preferred (English/Spanish)
- Employer: Mountain America Credit Union
- Location: Reno Branch – 1181 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:40am–6:15pm)
- Pay: From $26.00/hour + incentives (pay can increase with experience)
Help lead a busy credit union branch, coach a team of 10+ employees, and approve loans while delivering strong member service. Comes with medical/dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and professional development; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.
Dental Practice Manager – Ponderosa Family Dental
- Employer: Bluetree Dental (Ponderosa Family Dental / Aland Family Dentistry)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $56,000 – $62,000 per year (DOE)
Lead daily operations for a close-knit general dentistry practice, managing staff, schedules, and the full revenue cycle. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, disability, and team member discounts, plus clear growth paths in dental leadership.
Assistant General Manager – Reno Public Market
- Employer: Reno Public Market
- Location: Reno, NV (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,300 – $66,700 per year
Help run one of Reno’s most vibrant community hubs, overseeing operations, vendors, events, and guest experience. Good fit if you have hospitality/restaurant/retail leadership experience and like hands-on work in a fast-paced, event-driven setting; includes health insurance.
Dental Practice Manager – Legendary Smiles Orthodontics
- Employer: Bluetree Dental (Legendary Smiles)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 per year
Manage front and back office teams for a busy orthodontic practice, driving production, collections, scheduling, and marketing efforts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 holidays, 401(k) with match, disability, EAP, and staff discounts, plus room to grow into higher-level operations roles.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are growing, and strong managers often get considered for future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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