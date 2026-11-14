Reno’s leadership job market is busy right now—especially in construction, healthcare, finance, and hospitality. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving town.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This is an entry-level project management role with one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the U.S. You’ll support project managers on major construction jobs and get access to ESOP, 401(k), bonus program, full benefits, and 17 PTO days + 10 holidays.

Employer: Michael Page (for a commercial GC client)

(for a commercial GC client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Salary: $140,000 – $180,000 per year + PTO

Lead high-profile commercial projects from planning through completion with a contractor known for promoting from within. Ideal if you already run full project lifecycles and want a senior seat with strong backlog and advancement potential.

Employer: Michael Page (for a construction client)

(for a construction client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great step for early-career construction leaders (1–5 years’ experience) who want to grow into project management. You’ll handle RFIs, submittals, schedules, budgets, and subcontractor coordination on ground-up commercial projects with a clear path into leadership.

Employer: Upchurch

Location: Reno, NV (travel 80–100%)

(travel 80–100%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run multiple mechanical/HVAC/plumbing projects from pre-construction to closeout for a fast-growing building engineering firm. Best fit if you have 5+ years mechanical PM experience, like being on the road, and want ownership of budgets, schedules, and client relationships.

Employer: Mountain America Credit Union

Location: Reno Branch – 1181 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:40am–6:15pm)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~8:40am–6:15pm) Pay: From $26.00/hour + incentives (pay can increase with experience)

Help lead a busy credit union branch, coach a team of 10+ employees, and approve loans while delivering strong member service. Comes with medical/dental, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and professional development; bilingual English/Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Bluetree Dental (Ponderosa Family Dental / Aland Family Dentistry)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $56,000 – $62,000 per year (DOE)

Lead daily operations for a close-knit general dentistry practice, managing staff, schedules, and the full revenue cycle. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, disability, and team member discounts, plus clear growth paths in dental leadership.

Employer: Reno Public Market

Location: Reno, NV (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $55,300 – $66,700 per year

Help run one of Reno’s most vibrant community hubs, overseeing operations, vendors, events, and guest experience. Good fit if you have hospitality/restaurant/retail leadership experience and like hands-on work in a fast-paced, event-driven setting; includes health insurance.

Employer: Bluetree Dental (Legendary Smiles)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $60,000 per year

Manage front and back office teams for a busy orthodontic practice, driving production, collections, scheduling, and marketing efforts. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 6 holidays, 401(k) with match, disability, EAP, and staff discounts, plus room to grow into higher-level operations roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are growing, and strong managers often get considered for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.