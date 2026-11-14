Reno’s education scene is busy right now, with openings from preschool classrooms to career training centers. If you like helping people learn, there are several solid full-time options here.

Employer: Community Services Agency (CSA)

Community Services Agency (CSA) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $19.10 – $20.25/hour

Support a Head Start classroom and help young children grow in a program focused on low‑income families. Strong benefits (401k match, health, vision, dental, six weeks vacation, sick and personal days, tuition support) and a Monday–Friday schedule make this a great long-term role if you have early childhood education coursework and preschool experience.

Employer: Patagonia – Great Pacific Child Development Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, fixed-term (Dec 1, 2026 – Apr 30, 2027)

Pay Range: $21.75 – $23.00/hour (hiring range $22.00/hour)

Teach in a play‑based, outdoor‑focused early childhood program serving Patagonia employees. This role fits educators with ECE units and experience who enjoy emergent curriculum, bilingual (Spanish) environments, and close work with families.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation – Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Salary: $48,360/year

Teach medical office skills to young adults preparing for healthcare support careers. Good fit if you have several years in a medical office (billing/coding, MA, phlebotomy, or admin), want steady hours, and like mentoring students; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation – Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Salary: $48,360/year

Provide academic instruction to Job Corps students, tying classroom skills to real workplace needs. Ideal for someone with a bachelor’s degree, a valid teaching credential, and a heart for working with youth, plus full benefits and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s looking; the right classroom might be waiting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.