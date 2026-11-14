Reno’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially in grocery, furniture, and service centers. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle price changes, tags, and signs to keep store pricing accurate. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like working with numbers, and want grocery perks plus DailyPay and a 15% store discount.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 4015 South Virginia St, Reno, NV 89502

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.50 – $19.50 per hour

Lead the back‑of‑house team, from truck deliveries to getting product on the floor. Great step if you have at least 1 year of retail lead experience and want growth opportunities, benefits, PTO, and a 401(k).

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep bakery and deli items, offer samples, and help customers with fresh food orders. Good for someone who likes food, fast‑paced work, and learning both bakery and deli skills.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level front‑end role handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Works well if you’re 16+ and want flexible hours, weekly pay, and a first step into grocery retail.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Wrap, weigh, and stock meat while keeping the department clean and fresh. WinCo is employee‑owned, so this is a nice fit if you want strong benefits and a path into meat cutting.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the face of Sprouts at checkout, handling payments and helping customers find items. Includes DailyPay, 15% discount, and a busy, people‑focused workday.

Employer: Great Basin College

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between customer sales and driving for deliveries, plus stocking and inventory. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and room to grow.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work across dry grocery, dairy, and frozen, stocking shelves and rotating product. Good for someone 16+ who likes variety, staying active, and wants flexible schedules and store discounts.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Location: Shayden Summit – Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the store like your own business—leading the team, driving sales, and building community partnerships. Ideal for experienced retail leaders who love fashion, philanthropy, and developing people.

Employer: Not listed (3PL logistics environment)

Not listed (3PL logistics environment) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri days

Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Handle phones, email, invoicing, and QuickBooks Online in a busy office tied to warehouse operations. Strong pick if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, 401(k) match, and PTO.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time (and full-time paths)

Salary: $15.00/hour advance + uncapped commission; expected first-year $45,000 – $65,000

Help customers design their spaces in a low‑pressure, commission sales setting. Great if you enjoy sales, like home décor, and want uncapped earnings, benefits, and discounts.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total $50,000 – $75,000+ (base + commission)

Work with RV customers to quote repairs, suggest services, and keep them updated on progress. Good match if you have service or auto/RV experience and want commission potential plus full benefits.

Employer: Banter by Piercing Pagoda (Signet Jewelers)

Location: Reno, NV 89511

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: From $16.00 per hour

Help customers with jewelry purchases during the busy season, with training and chances to grow. Nice short‑term option with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Reno roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.