Reno’s trades scene is busy right now, from big multifamily builds to steady repair work and green-energy training. If you like working with your hands, there’s a nice mix here for both seasoned pros and people just starting out.

Employer: Michael Page

Michael Page Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all on-site work for complex multifamily projects, from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll manage field teams and subs, drive safety and quality, and partner with project managers on budget, schedule, and client updates.

Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$25/hour

Entry-level role with flexible hours, paid holidays, PTO, and annual bonus. Great fit if you’re mechanically minded and want a family-owned shop that offers training, a company vehicle, and room to grow.

Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$60/hour equivalent, $2,000 signing bonus

For experienced techs (2–5+ years, EPA certified) who want higher earnings based on performance. You’ll handle advanced repairs, get a fully equipped work vehicle, and enjoy no upselling, PTO, and annual bonuses.

Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$60/hour equivalent, $5,000 signing bonus

Lead-level role for 3–5+ year pros with sealed-system and multi-appliance experience. You’ll lead and train a small team, handle complex diagnostics, and get strong perks like paid holidays, PTO, bonuses, and a company vehicle.

Program: Nevada Energy Workforce Accelerator (NEWA)

Listed Employer: Arby’s Hwy 59

Arby’s Hwy 59 Location: Reno, NV (Hybrid)

Type: Internship / Training Program

Stipend: $1–$100 per day (varies)

Tuition-free training for careers in energy efficiency, weatherization, HVAC, and energy auditing. Includes access to industry credentials, job search support, and possible free college credit through Western Nevada College for eligible participants.

If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want), click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.