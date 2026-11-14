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🚧 Reno Construction & Skilled Trades: Multiple Hands-On Roles Open Now
Reno’s trades scene is busy right now, from big multifamily builds to steady repair work and green-energy training. If you like working with your hands, there’s a nice mix here for both seasoned pros and people just starting out.
Superintendent – Multifamily – Reno
- Employer: Michael Page
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead all on-site work for complex multifamily projects, from preconstruction through closeout. You’ll manage field teams and subs, drive safety and quality, and partner with project managers on budget, schedule, and client updates.
Junior Appliance Repair Technician
- Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$25/hour
Entry-level role with flexible hours, paid holidays, PTO, and annual bonus. Great fit if you’re mechanically minded and want a family-owned shop that offers training, a company vehicle, and room to grow.
Senior Appliance Repair Technician
- Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$60/hour equivalent, $2,000 signing bonus
For experienced techs (2–5+ years, EPA certified) who want higher earnings based on performance. You’ll handle advanced repairs, get a fully equipped work vehicle, and enjoy no upselling, PTO, and annual bonuses.
Master Appliance Repair Technician
- Employer: Pioneer Appliance Repair
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$60/hour equivalent, $5,000 signing bonus
Lead-level role for 3–5+ year pros with sealed-system and multi-appliance experience. You’ll lead and train a small team, handle complex diagnostics, and get strong perks like paid holidays, PTO, bonuses, and a company vehicle.
Energy Efficiency Program Training Participant
- Program: Nevada Energy Workforce Accelerator (NEWA)
- Listed Employer: Arby’s Hwy 59
- Location: Reno, NV (Hybrid)
- Type: Internship / Training Program
- Stipend: $1–$100 per day (varies)
Tuition-free training for careers in energy efficiency, weatherization, HVAC, and energy auditing. Includes access to industry credentials, job search support, and possible free college credit through Western Nevada College for eligible participants.
If something here fits your skills (or the skills you want), click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.