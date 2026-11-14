Reno is busy and growing, which means steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid building and grounds roles hiring now.

Employer: Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation Location: Reno, NV (airport environment)

(airport environment) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Clean and sanitize airplane cabins between flights—seats, tray tables, lavatories, and more—so passengers have a safe, tidy space. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can work nights/weekends, and don’t mind being on your feet in a fast-paced airport setting.

Employer: Mountain View Mortuary

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Blend of building maintenance, cleaning, and respectful transport of decedents for a local mortuary. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, and a 90-day probation period; best for someone mature, compassionate, and comfortable with sensitive work.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.71/hour (flat-rate)

Hands-on role doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs on RVs. Offers on-the-job training, PTO, 401(k), and full benefits for full-time staff—great if you like troubleshooting, working with tools, and don’t mind weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or can keep your resume on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.