Reno’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially in mining, data centers, and advanced manufacturing. If you’ve got technical skills, there are several solid options here with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) Location: Based in Reno, NV / supports Southwest region (remote)

Based in / supports Southwest region (remote) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,000 – $150,000/year

Lead regional motor/generator engineering for petrochemical, marine, mining and more. Heavy AC/DC motor repair expertise, high-voltage testing, and standards (NEMA, IEEE, API) plus lots of training, PTO, 401k match, and bonus incentives.

Employer: ESE Consultants, Inc. (Toll Brothers)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Field-focused role doing construction stakeout, topographic, boundary, and ALTA surveys for residential land development. Good fit if you like working outdoors, using modern survey tech, and want Fortune 500 benefits.

Employer: ECLARO (for a manufacturing client)

(for a manufacturing client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $185,000/year

Lead Ignition SCADA/HMI for a high-volume battery Gigafactory—designing screens, integrating PLCs, databases, and Industry 4.0 systems. Ideal for an 8+ year SCADA pro with strong Python, SQL, and industrial controls experience.

Employer: Solidus Resources, LLC

Location: Mine site in Lovelock, NV (company based in Reno)

Mine site in (company based in Reno) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead mine engineering for the Spring Valley open-pit gold project: short-, medium-, and long-range planning, drill-and-blast, and a team of 10+ technical staff. Great for someone with 8+ years in open-pit hard rock and strong Vulcan/MinePlan skills.

Employer: Cerris Systems

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior role programming and commissioning building automation systems (HVAC controls, BAS integration, graphics, sequences). You’ll lead a team of programmers and work across office and construction sites.

Employer: Metric Geo (for a global mining consultancy)

(for a global mining consultancy) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Senior/principal geotech role focused on mining projects with a PE required. Join a 100% employee-owned global consultancy with 2,000+ staff and 45+ offices.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $27.24 – $49.07/hour (Reno, NV)

Great starter role doing fieldwork (soil/groundwater sampling, drilling oversight), data analysis, and remediation design support. Strong training, national client base, and clear consulting career path.

Employer: LotusWorks

Location: Maiden, NC (3–6 months) then Reno, NV (12–18 months)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $50 – $60/hour + up to $4,000/month per diem (per policy)

(per policy) Commission mechanical systems (chillers, cooling towers, CRAH/CRAC, HVAC controls) on mission-critical data centers. Good for 2+ years of mechanical commissioning experience and folks open to travel.

Employer: Solidus Resources, LLC

Location: Reno, NV / Lovelock mine site

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Own quarterly and annual mine plans, pit phases, and digital mine systems for the Spring Valley project. Best for 5–7+ years in open-pit planning with Vulcan/Deswik/Whittle experience.

Employer: LotusWorks

Location: Maiden, NC (3–6 months) then Reno, NV (12–18 months)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Compensation: $50 – $60/hour + up to $4,000/month per diem (per policy)

(per policy) Commission MV/LV power systems, UPS, substations, and emergency power in a large data center. Ideal if you have 3+ years of electrical commissioning and strong NEC/NFPA 70E knowledge.

Employer: Solidus Resources, LLC

Location: Reno, NV / Lovelock mine site

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Mid-level role supporting short- and medium-term planning, drill-and-blast, ore control, and geotech monitoring at Spring Valley. Good fit for 3–5 years in open-pit mining and comfort working on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.