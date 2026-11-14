Reno neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing a little home or yard update, these might be just what you need.

Item: Free wooden fencing slats

Details: About 20 dogeared fence slats, each approximately 32 inches long. The owner hasn’t used them in years and hopes someone can put them to good use. Great for small fence repairs or garden projects.

Location: Hidden Valley, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of four 6x6 stickers/decals

Details: Beautiful floral designs with various flowers in vibrant colors. Nice for home decor, crafts, or personalizing items.

Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Plastic container

Details: Marked as “From Edible” (likely from an Edible arrangement). Could be useful for storage or organizing small items.

Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wooden serving tray

Details: Simple tray, originally used to serve a variety of cheeses with grapes on a bed of lettuce. Handy for snacks, coffee, or as a small decor piece.

Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Reno tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.