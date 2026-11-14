Reno has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes at Nevada Humane Society: Reno. Each one has a unique personality and is hoping for a cozy spot in your home and heart.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Personality: Meygan is very friendly, loves being petted, and purrs all the time. She’s described as a real beauty who will make a great pet. Her behavior with other cats or dogs is unknown, so slow introductions would be best.

👉 Meet Meygan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

A fluffy black-and-white kitten, Weenie Hut Jr is looking for a family to grow up with. As a baby, he’ll need playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Weenie Hut Jr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Personality: Rosie is curious and affectionate. She enjoys attention but also loves a cozy nap. She thinks your bed is much more comfortable than hers and would be happy to share it.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Personality: Sassie may take a little time to warm up to new people, but once she does, she’s affectionate, talkative, and full of personality. She likes to get to know people first, then shows her sweet side.

👉 Meet Sassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Personality: Bowtie might seem timid when you first meet her, but underneath she’s a loving lap cat who enjoys attention and companionship. Once she settles in, she’ll want to be right by your side.

👉 Meet Bowtie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red and white

Orange/red and white Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Personality: Bilbo is friendly and confident, always ready for his next little adventure. He can be a bit shy at first, but once he opens up, he shows lots of personality.

👉 Meet Bilbo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $0 (fee-waived)

(fee-waived) Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Razzmatazz is a striking black-and-white adult kitty with a fee-waived adoption, making it even easier to bring her home. Contact the shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Razzmatazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Reno, NV and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please visit Nevada Humane Society: Reno or give them a call at (775) 856-2000 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.