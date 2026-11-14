Reno has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, take a look at these adoptable dogs and see who might be your perfect match.

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $0 (private owner rehome)

(private owner rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Reno, NV)

About Chase: Chase is described as incredibly sweet, obedient, and a true cuddle bug with a “beautiful soul.” He’s a genuinely good boy who deserves a loving home with a backyard to run and play and a person or family who has lots of love to give.

👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Large)

Doberman Pinscher / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

A striking large mixed-breed boy with classic Doberman looks, Karl Lagerfeld is waiting at Nevada Humane Society for a home of his own.

👉 Meet Karl Lagerfeld and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Puppy Winston is a medium-sized Lab mix baby looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Winston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate/white

Brown/chocolate/white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Nolan is a young Pit Bull Terrier pup with a handsome chocolate-and-white coat, ready to start life with a loving family.

👉 Meet Nolan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Mary is a black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier puppy looking for a home that can guide her through all the fun stages of puppyhood.

👉 Meet Mary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Phantom is a large black Lab mix adult who’s ready for his second chance.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Sarah is another adorable Pit Bull Terrier puppy, black and white like her littermates, hoping to find a family of her own.

👉 Meet Sarah and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Large)

Shepherd (unknown type) / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Lebanzo is a young, tan shepherd-type mix with lots of potential and energy for an active home.

👉 Meet Lebanzo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/white

Black/white Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Winifred is a sweet black-and-white Pit Bull Terrier puppy, also part of this adorable group of youngsters.

👉 Meet Winifred and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/white

Cream/white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Scorpius: Scorpius is a petite Husky girl who “wants someone to talk to.” She dreams of exploring local trails, riding along as your passenger princess, and keeping you on your toes with her silly antics. She’s waiting to share her story and find the best home ever—please don’t keep her waiting too long.

👉 Meet Scorpius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Border Collie

Husky / Border Collie Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle/black

Brindle/black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Pets in Foster

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Koda: Koda is a sensitive young boy who needs a little time to warm up to new people. He’ll do best with a patient, understanding family who will let him settle in at his own pace. He would benefit from a quieter home with no children under 12, and he’s recommended to go home with another dog, as a canine friend may help him feel more comfortable and confident.

👉 Meet Koda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Reno dogs caught your eye, please reach out to Nevada Humane Society at (775) 856-2000 or use the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.