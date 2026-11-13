Reno’s education scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who love working with students. Here are a few worth a closer look if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation (Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center)

Management & Training Corporation (Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center) Location: Reno, NV

Salary: $48,360/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Teach academic subjects to young adults at the Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center, helping them build skills for work and life. This role comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and professional development, and is a good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and enjoy mentoring youth.

Employer: Management & Training Corporation (Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center)

Management & Training Corporation (Sierra Nevada Job Corps Center) Location: Reno, NV

Salary: $48,360/year

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8-hour shifts

Train students for medical office careers, teaching billing, coding, and medical admin skills in a hands-on setting. You’ll get full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays) and use your medical office experience to help local youth step into stable healthcare jobs.

Employer: Alpha School (national network; role listed for Reno, NV)

(national network; role listed for Reno, NV) Location: On-site at an Alpha campus (see current openings in CA, CT, IL, MA, WA)

Salary: $120,000/year (weekly pay)

Type: Full-time, on-site, year-round

Lead K–3 reading growth using app-based learning plus small-group interventions, with about 70% of your day guiding a class and 30% doing targeted reading work. This role offers health, dental, vision, life & disability insurance, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, and relocation support, and is ideal if you have 3+ years with young kids and structured-literacy training.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—good education roles in Reno don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.