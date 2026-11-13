Reno’s infrastructure scene is busy right now—fiber, water systems, and cable are all growing. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intermountain Infrastructure Group, LLC

Intermountain Infrastructure Group, LLC Location: Field-based around Reno/Sparks/Fernley/Silver Springs, NV

Field-based around Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $110,000/year DOE

Field-based role building and maintaining fiber optic networks, mostly outdoors and on job sites. Good fit if you have 5+ years in construction/field operations, can travel in a company truck, and want strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, 401k, unlimited PTO).

Employer: Nalco Water, An Ecolab Company

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,500 – $71,300/year

Service and support water treatment and disinfection systems for industrial customers, with up to 25% overnight travel. Great if you have mechanical/industrial or water treatment experience, like working independently, and want Day 1 benefits, 401k match, pension, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Colorado Broadband & Communications Inc.

Location: Reno, NV (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour during training; typical $800–$1,200/week after training (piece rate)

Install and service cable TV, internet, and phone for residential customers, with paid training and a sign-on bonus. Good for someone 21+ with a valid driver’s license, flexible schedule (weekends), and who likes hands-on, customer-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—skills from one utilities job often transfer well to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.