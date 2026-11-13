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Reno
🚚 Reno NV Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple $25+/hr Roles
7 days ago
Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now – warehouses, data centers, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, this week has some solid options.
SR1 (Shipping & Receiving)
- Employer: ALS
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role focuses on receiving supplies and samples, keeping tight control of inventory, and handling customs paperwork and dangerous goods. Expect physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) and rotating shifts in a 24/7 lab environment.
URBN Warehouse Clerk
- Employer: URBN (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People & Nuuly)
- Location: 6640 Echo Ave, Reno, NV 89506
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: Wed–Sat, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Salary: Not listed (step-based raises over time)
Support the leadership team with daily warehouse operations, productivity tracking, and communication. Good fit if you’re organized, computer-comfortable, and okay with lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and occasional overtime.
Operations Manager
- Employer: Flex Tire Solutions
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a 3PL warehouse focused on tires—overseeing receiving, storage, inventory, and outbound shipments. Ideal for someone with warehouse/3PL leadership experience who likes building processes and managing KPIs.
Buyer
- Employer: ScaleWRX, Inc.
- Location: Reno, NV (on-site)
- Type: Full-time, salaried exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Own purchasing for a manufacturing/warehouse operation—everything from PPE and packaging to office and breakroom supplies. Great for a detail-oriented buyer with 2–3+ years of purchasing experience and comfort negotiating with vendors.
Material Handler/Forklift Driver
- Employer: Arrow Electronics
- Location: Reno, NV (Maestro Dr)
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Mon–Fri, regular OT and some Saturdays
- Pay: $27.25/hr (day); up to $29.75/hr for hours between 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM
Move and stage product using order pickers and reach trucks while supporting receiving, storing, picking, and shipping. Comes with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) in a climate-controlled facility.
Warehouse Lead
- Employer: Xpedient Logistics
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Listed as Internship (lead-level duties)
- Shift: 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM
- Pay: $21.87/hr
Hands-on lead role overseeing daily warehouse workflow, inventory accuracy, and safety. Good match if you have 2+ years in warehousing with at least 1 year leading others and want to step further into supervision.
Logistics Operator – Swing Shift
- Employer: The Clorox Company
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM
- Starting Pay: $23.50/hr (plus shift differentials)
Operate forklifts and palletizing equipment to move raw materials and finished goods in a fast-paced plant. Great for experienced forklift operators who like steady swing-shift work and big-company benefits.
Planner
- Employer: Hyve Solutions
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level planning role (0–2 years experience) helping manage production schedules, work orders, and material availability in a tech manufacturing environment. Nice fit if you have a related degree and strong Excel skills.
Site Logistics Coordinator
- Employer: Cloud Destinations (supporting a data center client)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Contract (12+ months)
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hr
Own the flow of materials at a data center—receiving, storage, inventory accuracy, and shipments between sites. Best for someone with warehouse/logistics experience and strong inventory control skills.
Production & Supply Chain Analyst
- Employer: Sweetener Supply Corporation
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM
- Salary: $75,500 – $89,500/year
Blend data and operations by planning production, tracking raw materials and inventory, and aligning outbound shipments in a food manufacturing plant. Strong fit if you like analysis, Excel, and coordinating across teams.
Material Handler
- Employer: Vista
- Location: Reno, NV 89506
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM – 3:30 AM
- Pay: $25.39/hr for first 90 days, then $25.97/hr
Keep materials flowing through a large print manufacturing plant and serve as backup Driver Operator (with differential pay). Good for experienced forklift/material-handling pros who like 4-day workweeks and night shifts.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to training the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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