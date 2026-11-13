Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now – warehouses, data centers, and manufacturers are all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping products moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: ALS

ALS Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on receiving supplies and samples, keeping tight control of inventory, and handling customs paperwork and dangerous goods. Expect physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs) and rotating shifts in a 24/7 lab environment.

Employer: URBN (Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People & Nuuly)

Location: 6640 Echo Ave, Reno, NV 89506

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wed–Sat, 6:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Wed–Sat, Salary: Not listed (step-based raises over time)

Support the leadership team with daily warehouse operations, productivity tracking, and communication. Good fit if you’re organized, computer-comfortable, and okay with lots of walking, lifting up to 50 lbs, and occasional overtime.

Employer: Flex Tire Solutions

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 3PL warehouse focused on tires—overseeing receiving, storage, inventory, and outbound shipments. Ideal for someone with warehouse/3PL leadership experience who likes building processes and managing KPIs.

Employer: ScaleWRX, Inc.

Location: Reno, NV (on-site)

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

Own purchasing for a manufacturing/warehouse operation—everything from PPE and packaging to office and breakroom supplies. Great for a detail-oriented buyer with 2–3+ years of purchasing experience and comfort negotiating with vendors.

Employer: Arrow Electronics

Location: Reno, NV (Maestro Dr)

Type: Full-time

Shift: 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM, Mon–Fri , regular OT and some Saturdays

, regular OT and some Saturdays Pay: $27.25/hr (day); up to $29.75/hr for hours between 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Move and stage product using order pickers and reach trucks while supporting receiving, storing, picking, and shipping. Comes with strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help) in a climate-controlled facility.

Employer: Xpedient Logistics

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Listed as Internship (lead-level duties)

Listed as (lead-level duties) Shift: 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Pay: $21.87/hr

Hands-on lead role overseeing daily warehouse workflow, inventory accuracy, and safety. Good match if you have 2+ years in warehousing with at least 1 year leading others and want to step further into supervision.

Employer: The Clorox Company

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: Mon–Fri, 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Starting Pay: $23.50/hr (plus shift differentials)

Operate forklifts and palletizing equipment to move raw materials and finished goods in a fast-paced plant. Great for experienced forklift operators who like steady swing-shift work and big-company benefits.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level planning role (0–2 years experience) helping manage production schedules, work orders, and material availability in a tech manufacturing environment. Nice fit if you have a related degree and strong Excel skills.

Employer: Cloud Destinations (supporting a data center client)

(supporting a data center client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hr

Own the flow of materials at a data center—receiving, storage, inventory accuracy, and shipments between sites. Best for someone with warehouse/logistics experience and strong inventory control skills.

Employer: Sweetener Supply Corporation

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Salary: $75,500 – $89,500/year

Blend data and operations by planning production, tracking raw materials and inventory, and aligning outbound shipments in a food manufacturing plant. Strong fit if you like analysis, Excel, and coordinating across teams.

Employer: Vista

Location: Reno, NV 89506

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 5:00 PM – 3:30 AM

Pay: $25.39/hr for first 90 days, then $25.97/hr

Keep materials flowing through a large print manufacturing plant and serve as backup Driver Operator (with differential pay). Good for experienced forklift/material-handling pros who like 4-day workweeks and night shifts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.