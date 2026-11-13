Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical pharmacy leadership. Here are several solid openings around town right now.

Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center

UHS – Willow Springs Center Location: Reno, NV

Type: Per diem / on‑call (no guaranteed hours)

Per diem / on‑call (no guaranteed hours) Salary: Not listed

This role supports a residential adolescent behavioral health center, rotating weekend call and occasional weekday coverage when the full‑time pharmacist is out. Good fit if you’re an experienced NV‑licensed pharmacist comfortable working solo and want flexible extra hours.

Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part‑time (two 12‑hour shifts; required 2‑week daytime orientation)

(two 12‑hour shifts; required 2‑week daytime orientation) Salary: Not listed (differentials for nights/weekends)

Work directly with youth ages 6–17 in residential treatment—supporting daily living, groups, and safety while acting as a positive role model. Great for people with at least 1 year in mental health who want strong training and benefits in a child/adolescent setting.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time , variable shifts

, variable shifts Salary: Not listed

Coordinate hospital bed placement and capacity, working closely with nursing leadership and house supervisors. Ideal if you have patient care experience and like fast‑paced, detail‑heavy work that impacts flow across the whole hospital.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time , days

, days Salary: Not listed

Lead radiology services for a major regional medical center—overseeing staff, budget, quality, and regulatory compliance, and occasionally stepping in on the floor. Best for experienced imaging leaders with ARRT and strong supervisory background.

Employer: Rx relief

Location: Reno/Sparks, NV area

Type: Contract (26 weeks), 40 hrs/week

Pay: $65–$80/hour, 40 guaranteed hours

Float between three outpatient facilities with variable 8‑hour shifts, including some evenings and weekends. Great if you want high hourly pay, steady hours, and the option to go permanent after the contract.

Employer: DOCS Health

Location: Reno, NV (travel across Nevada as needed)

Type: Independent contractor, mostly weekends

Independent contractor, mostly weekends Salary: Not listed

Perform health readiness assessments for Reserve and National Guard service members—no diagnosing or prescribing. Good side‑gig for PAs with active NV license who like episodic, high‑volume clinic days and supporting the military.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Travel , 13‑week assignment, 36 hrs/week

, 13‑week assignment, 36 hrs/week Pay: Up to $2,678/week (plus stipends, per recruiter)

Day‑shift CT travel contract with weekly pay, housing options, and day‑one benefits. Nice fit if you’re an allied health traveler wanting Reno experience with a standard 3x12 schedule.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Reno, NV – Fifth Street Medical Offices

Type: Full‑time , 40 hrs/week, days (Sat–Sun listed)

, 40 hrs/week, days (Sat–Sun listed) Pay Range: $23.17–$29.93/hour

Support clinical pharmacy initiatives, quality, and training while working closely with providers and members. Great for licensed techs who enjoy education, data, and care coordination—not just filling.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour FLEX shifts

, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour FLEX shifts Pay: $2,684–$2,903/week (plus potential stipends)

Acute‑care hospital pharmacist contract with full benefits and option to extend. Good for NV‑licensed pharmacists with at least 1 year of hospital experience who want strong weekly pay and flexibility.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Reno, NV – Fifth Street Medical Offices

Type: Full‑time , Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, onsite

, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, onsite Pay Range: $21.77–$28.13/hour

Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, vaccines, and admin tasks in a busy primary care clinic. Great for MAs with at least 1 year of experience who want stable weekday hours and big‑system benefits.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Reno/Sparks, NV – Professional Circle / Ion Dr

Type: Full‑time , days, flexible work setting

, days, flexible work setting Pay Range: $145,600–$188,320/year

Advanced clinical pharmacist role building protocols, managing drug therapy, and leading initiatives across primary care. Designed for PharmDs with residency or several years’ experience plus leadership background.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Salary: Not listed

Provide rapid triage and high‑acuity bedside care in a fast‑paced ER, collaborating closely with physicians and the care team. Best for RNs with strong emergency skills who like high‑intensity environments.

Employer: Companion Pet Partners

Location: North Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Hands‑on role assisting with exams, imaging, lab work, meds, and surgery in a modern small‑animal hospital. Great for candidates with at least 1 year of vet experience who want strong mentorship, CE support, and fun team perks.

Employer: Northwest Specialty Hospital / Northern Nevada Medical Center (UHS)

Location: Northwest Reno, NV

Type: Full‑time , 36 hrs/week, night shift

, 36 hrs/week, night shift Pay Range: $18.13–$25.84/hour

Support adult behavioral health patients in a new inpatient facility with a multidisciplinary team. Good for CNAs with NV license and BLS who want strong benefits and like psych/behavioral health work.

Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part‑time , 5:00am–12:30pm shifts

, shifts Salary: Not listed

Administer methadone, monitor patients, manage dosing records, and support a busy treatment center. Great for LPN/LVN or RNs who want early‑morning hours, no nights/Sundays, and a mission‑driven addiction‑treatment setting.

Employer: A Better Solution in Home Care – Boise (Reno area)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part‑time , very flexible shifts

, very flexible shifts Pay: $18–$19/hour

Provide in‑home support for seniors—ADLs, companionship, and basic care—with options for days, nights, and overnights. Good for caregivers with 1+ year experience, TB, CPR, and those needing a second job or school‑friendly schedule.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV – Same Day Surgery

Type: Full‑time , 6:45am–5:15pm, benefits eligible

, 6:45am–5:15pm, benefits eligible Salary: Range not listed

Scrub in for a variety of cases, maintain a sterile field, and support surgeons with instruments and equipment. Best for grads of a surgical tech program (experience preferred) who like busy OR days and team‑based work.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV – Imaging Admin / Surgical Services

Type: Full‑time , days

, days Salary: Range not listed

Hybrid role scheduling surgeries, coding cases, maintaining EPIC files, and managing charges and reports. Great for detail‑oriented folks with medical terminology, computer skills, and some hospital or clinic experience.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV – Surgery

Type: Full‑time , 6:30am–5:00pm, benefits eligible

, 6:30am–5:00pm, benefits eligible Salary: Range not listed

Provide full‑scope perioperative nursing care as a circulating RN for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients. Good for Nevada‑licensed RNs who want OR experience with strong education and certification support.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV – Sterile Processing

Type: Full‑time , swing shift (9:00pm–7:30am)

, swing shift (9:00pm–7:30am) Salary: Range not listed

Process and sterilize multi‑specialty surgical instruments and implants for the entire system. Ideal for CSPDT/CRCST‑certified techs who like behind‑the‑scenes work that keeps ORs running safely.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.