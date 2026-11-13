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Reno
🏥 Reno healthcare jobs with multiple roles from $18/hr to $188K
4 days ago
Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical pharmacy leadership. Here are several solid openings around town right now.
PHARMACIST – Per Diem (Behavioral Health)
- Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Per diem / on‑call (no guaranteed hours)
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports a residential adolescent behavioral health center, rotating weekend call and occasional weekday coverage when the full‑time pharmacist is out. Good fit if you’re an experienced NV‑licensed pharmacist comfortable working solo and want flexible extra hours.
Resident Mentor / Mental Health Tech (Part Time, 24 hrs/week)
- Employer: UHS – Willow Springs Center
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Part‑time (two 12‑hour shifts; required 2‑week daytime orientation)
- Salary: Not listed (differentials for nights/weekends)
Work directly with youth ages 6–17 in residential treatment—supporting daily living, groups, and safety while acting as a positive role model. Great for people with at least 1 year in mental health who want strong training and benefits in a child/adolescent setting.
Bed Control Coordinator I – Nursing Administration
- Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full‑time, variable shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Coordinate hospital bed placement and capacity, working closely with nursing leadership and house supervisors. Ideal if you have patient care experience and like fast‑paced, detail‑heavy work that impacts flow across the whole hospital.
Director of Radiology – SMRMC
- Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full‑time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Lead radiology services for a major regional medical center—overseeing staff, budget, quality, and regulatory compliance, and occasionally stepping in on the floor. Best for experienced imaging leaders with ARRT and strong supervisory background.
Outpatient Pharmacist – 26‑Week Contract
- Employer: Rx relief
- Location: Reno/Sparks, NV area
- Type: Contract (26 weeks), 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $65–$80/hour, 40 guaranteed hours
Float between three outpatient facilities with variable 8‑hour shifts, including some evenings and weekends. Great if you want high hourly pay, steady hours, and the option to go permanent after the contract.
Physician Assistant – Reserve Health Readiness Program
- Employer: DOCS Health
- Location: Reno, NV (travel across Nevada as needed)
- Type: Independent contractor, mostly weekends
- Salary: Not listed
Perform health readiness assessments for Reserve and National Guard service members—no diagnosing or prescribing. Good side‑gig for PAs with active NV license who like episodic, high‑volume clinic days and supporting the military.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,678/week
- Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Travel, 13‑week assignment, 36 hrs/week
- Pay: Up to $2,678/week (plus stipends, per recruiter)
Day‑shift CT travel contract with weekly pay, housing options, and day‑one benefits. Nice fit if you’re an allied health traveler wanting Reno experience with a standard 3x12 schedule.
Pharmacy Care Delivery Specialist II (Licensed Tech)
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Reno, NV – Fifth Street Medical Offices
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week, days (Sat–Sun listed)
- Pay Range: $23.17–$29.93/hour
Support clinical pharmacy initiatives, quality, and training while working closely with providers and members. Great for licensed techs who enjoy education, data, and care coordination—not just filling.
Travel Hospital Pharmacist – $2,684–$2,903/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour FLEX shifts
- Pay: $2,684–$2,903/week (plus potential stipends)
Acute‑care hospital pharmacist contract with full benefits and option to extend. Good for NV‑licensed pharmacists with at least 1 year of hospital experience who want strong weekly pay and flexibility.
Medical Assistant I – Primary Care
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Reno, NV – Fifth Street Medical Offices
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, onsite
- Pay Range: $21.77–$28.13/hour
Room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, vaccines, and admin tasks in a busy primary care clinic. Great for MAs with at least 1 year of experience who want stable weekday hours and big‑system benefits.
Pharmacy Care Delivery Specialist IV – Clinical Pharmacy
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Reno/Sparks, NV – Professional Circle / Ion Dr
- Type: Full‑time, days, flexible work setting
- Pay Range: $145,600–$188,320/year
Advanced clinical pharmacist role building protocols, managing drug therapy, and leading initiatives across primary care. Designed for PharmDs with residency or several years’ experience plus leadership background.
Emergency Department Registered Nurse
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide rapid triage and high‑acuity bedside care in a fast‑paced ER, collaborating closely with physicians and the care team. Best for RNs with strong emergency skills who like high‑intensity environments.
Veterinary Assistant – Peavine Animal Hospital
- Employer: Companion Pet Partners
- Location: North Reno, NV
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $18–$19/hour
Hands‑on role assisting with exams, imaging, lab work, meds, and surgery in a modern small‑animal hospital. Great for candidates with at least 1 year of vet experience who want strong mentorship, CE support, and fun team perks.
CNA – Behavioral Health (Full Time, Nights)
- Employer: Northwest Specialty Hospital / Northern Nevada Medical Center (UHS)
- Location: Northwest Reno, NV
- Type: Full‑time, 36 hrs/week, night shift
- Pay Range: $18.13–$25.84/hour
Support adult behavioral health patients in a new inpatient facility with a multidisciplinary team. Good for CNAs with NV license and BLS who want strong benefits and like psych/behavioral health work.
Medication Nurse – Opioid Treatment Program
- Employer: Behavioral Health Group (BHG)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Part‑time, 5:00am–12:30pm shifts
- Salary: Not listed
Administer methadone, monitor patients, manage dosing records, and support a busy treatment center. Great for LPN/LVN or RNs who want early‑morning hours, no nights/Sundays, and a mission‑driven addiction‑treatment setting.
Experienced Caregivers – Flexible Hours
- Employer: A Better Solution in Home Care – Boise (Reno area)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Part‑time, very flexible shifts
- Pay: $18–$19/hour
Provide in‑home support for seniors—ADLs, companionship, and basic care—with options for days, nights, and overnights. Good for caregivers with 1+ year experience, TB, CPR, and those needing a second job or school‑friendly schedule.
Surgical Technician – Same Day Surgery
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV – Same Day Surgery
- Type: Full‑time, 6:45am–5:15pm, benefits eligible
- Salary: Range not listed
Scrub in for a variety of cases, maintain a sterile field, and support surgeons with instruments and equipment. Best for grads of a surgical tech program (experience preferred) who like busy OR days and team‑based work.
Scheduler–Coder–Analyst – Surgical Services
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV – Imaging Admin / Surgical Services
- Type: Full‑time, days
- Salary: Range not listed
Hybrid role scheduling surgeries, coding cases, maintaining EPIC files, and managing charges and reports. Great for detail‑oriented folks with medical terminology, computer skills, and some hospital or clinic experience.
OR Circulating Registered Nurse
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV – Surgery
- Type: Full‑time, 6:30am–5:00pm, benefits eligible
- Salary: Range not listed
Provide full‑scope perioperative nursing care as a circulating RN for adolescent, adult, and geriatric patients. Good for Nevada‑licensed RNs who want OR experience with strong education and certification support.
Certified Sterile Instrument Technician
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV – Sterile Processing
- Type: Full‑time, swing shift (9:00pm–7:30am)
- Salary: Range not listed
Process and sterilize multi‑specialty surgical instruments and implants for the entire system. Ideal for CSPDT/CRCST‑certified techs who like behind‑the‑scenes work that keeps ORs running safely.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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