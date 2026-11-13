Reno’s building scene is busy, and tradespeople are in demand. If you like working with your hands and being out on job sites, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Mortenson

Mortenson Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping with material handling, concrete work, scaffolding, and site cleanup on large projects. Good fit if you have some construction experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid insurance with a major national builder.

Employer: Fowler Electric LTD

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $40.00 per hour

Commercial electrical work in new builds and remodels—reading blueprints, running and bending pipe, installing and testing wiring, and programming lighting. Comes with health, dental, vision, and paid time off; you’ll need a driver’s license, OSHA card, and at least 1 year of electrical experience is preferred.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.