Reno’s admin scene is busy right now—solid office roles with steady hours and room to grow. Here are a few strong picks if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Reno, NV (Reno Professional Circle Administration)

(Reno Professional Circle Administration) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Travel: Up to 15%

Up to Salary: Not listed

High-level support role for senior leadership in a large healthcare organization. You’ll manage complex calendars and travel, handle confidential documents, help coordinate events and meetings, and keep department workflows on track.

Employer: Junell Group LLC (Junell Realty Group)

Location: Reno, NV (South Reno – 10539 Professional Circle)

Type: Full-time, in-office, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: $50,000–$80,000/year base, plus potential profit sharing (total potential about $60,000–$100,000 )

base, plus potential (total potential about ) Benefits: Health insurance with employer contribution, 401(k) with match, retirement plan, 15 days PTO + 9 paid holidays, license/education reimbursement

Key operations role supporting a senior-focused real estate team. You’ll run systems, oversee transaction coordination, supervise virtual assistants, help with events and marketing, and provide executive support—with clear growth paths into Director of Operations or licensed agent.

Employer: LumaDent

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $18.00–$22.00/hour

Benefits: Dental insurance, vision insurance, paid time off

Blend of office and hands-on production work. You’ll enter orders and prescriptions, prep production documents, help assemble/pack/label products, and support the team to get shipments out on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good admin skills are in demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.