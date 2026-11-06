🚚 Reno Supply Chain & Logistics Roles With Multiple Openings

Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now – from hospital supply rooms to big warehouses, there’s a solid mix of hands-on and career-track roles.

Below are several supply chain and logistics jobs hiring now in Reno, NV.

Employer: Pacific Office Automation

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $24/hour DOE

Mix of warehouse work and local deliveries of office equipment (copiers, printers, etc.), often 100–300 lbs with equipment help. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth into leadership roles.

Employer: Uline

Location: Reno, NV (8800 Military Road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32 – $36/hour

18‑month rotational program to learn warehouse operations and leadership across inbound, outbound, and support teams. Offers day or night shift options, full health benefits and 401(k) with 6% match from day one, bonuses, PTO, tuition assistance, and relocation help for qualified candidates.

Employer: Carvana / ADESA

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8 AM–4:30 PM, Fri 8 AM–2 PM

Pay: $17/hour

Outdoor, active role helping move and stage vehicles at a large auto auction, including driving cars, tow truck (non‑DOT), forklift, and service truck. Includes benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and clear paths to grow in a fast‑paced automotive logistics environment.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a construction organization)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Hybrid role at the crossroads of engineering, purchasing, and project management for complex construction projects. You’ll source materials and equipment, manage purchase orders end‑to‑end, solve supply issues, and work closely with project teams and vendors; comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement with employer contribution, PTO, holidays, and car allowance.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, benefits‑eligible

Schedule: Day shift, 7 AM – 3:30 PM

Hospital-based role handling receiving, storing, and distributing medical supplies, plus tasks like asset tagging, mail/supply runs, and OR case cart assembly. Requires 6 months warehouse experience and offers a steady healthcare setting with standard Renown benefits.

Employer: PepsiCo

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.11/hour

Schedule: Sunday and Friday + one additional day, 5 AM start

Hands-on warehouse role loading and moving snack brands like Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos for delivery. Expect a fast‑paced, physical job with forklift training provided, working around loud equipment and varying temperatures.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.