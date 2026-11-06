👔 Reno, NV Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Reno’s leadership job scene is busy right now, especially in construction, hospitality, and tech. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: Gray

Gray Location: Reno, NV (live anywhere in the U.S., heavy travel to project sites)

(live anywhere in the U.S., heavy travel to project sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100K–$150K

Lead on-site MEP work for large industrial projects, from scheduling subs to enforcing safety and quality. Great fit if you have 10–15+ years in construction and want a high-impact role with national projects.

Employer: Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Location: Reno, NV & Sparks, NV (Western Village)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the cage and vault operations for two busy casino properties, managing cash flow, credit lines, and a large team (50+ employees). Ideal if you know gaming regs and have 5+ years in cage/vault leadership.

Employer: VinDynamics

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical project manager role at a robotics startup, driving humanoid robot products from idea to launch. You’ll own requirements, timelines, and cross-functional teams across software, hardware, and AI.

Employer: Grand Sierra Resort

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run resort construction projects from concept to completion, handling budgets, permits, subs, and safety. Good match if you have 5+ years in construction leadership and like being on-site and hands-on.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full store leadership role: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and hitting food, labor, and service goals. Great step if you’re ready to run your own location and build a strong team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are moving fast on strong managers right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.