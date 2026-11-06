📣 Reno, NV Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple $70K–$200K+ Paths

Reno’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from field sales to high‑end tech and medical roles. Here are several solid openings with clear pay info and growth paths.

Employer: Jobot

Location: Reno, NV (field‑based, ~50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $140,000 per year + quarterly & annual bonuses, company vehicle

This B2B role focuses on building and growing a petroleum/energy territory. Good fit if you like hunting for new business, managing a full sales cycle, and being out with customers most of the week.

Employer: Firman Solutions

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business development for a commercial construction firm, targeting private‑sector clients in Northern Nevada. Ideal if you know the local construction market, have 5+ years of BD experience, and enjoy owning the pipeline from lead gen to closing.

Employer: Mark Anthony Brands Inc. (White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cayman Jack)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000 per year + bonus, benefits, 401(k) match, PTO

Entry‑level friendly field role working with beverage distributors and key retail accounts. You’ll be in market most days making sure displays, pricing, and promotions are on point while building a career in CPG/beverage sales.

Employer: Acosta Group

Location: Reno, NV 89502

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Light, part‑time merchandising and sales support work—good if you want flexible hours or to add a side income. You’ll support sales and training efforts in retail locations.

Employer: Cisco (Splunk)

Location: Remote, Pacific Time Zone (open to Reno‑based candidates)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $172,000 – $236,500 (includes base + target incentive for U.S./Canada) + equity & benefits

High‑level SaaS sales role owning commercial accounts for Splunk. Best for experienced quota‑carrying reps (4+ years SaaS) who can run full‑cycle enterprise deals, travel in‑territory, and work with multiple decision‑makers.

Employer: Sierra Beauty

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Contract / Booth rental

Pay: $350/month part-time (0–3 days/week), $500/month full-time

Rent your own lash booth inside an established salon and run your own mini‑business. Great if you already have lash clients (or want to grow them) and like full control over your schedule and services.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year + commission/bonuses + benefits

Entry into high‑earning medical device sales, supporting joint replacement reps and building your own accounts. Expect hospital/OR time, lots of learning, and a clear path to bigger territories.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Leadership track role where you help run a Fidelity branch, coach a sales/service team, and prep to lead your own investor center in 12–24 months. Requires strong financial sales background and active FINRA licenses.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Reno employers are moving fast on strong sales talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.