🧑‍💼 Reno, NV HR Jobs With Multiple Openings, Up to $135K

Reno’s HR scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on generalist work to senior business partner leadership. If you’re in people ops or workers’ comp, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Mary’s Gone Crackers

Mary’s Gone Crackers Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports day-to-day HR for a growing food manufacturer, covering employee relations, recruiting, onboarding, benefits, HRIS, and backup payroll. Good fit if you have 2–3 years of HR experience, like variety in your day, and want to partner closely with a Director of People Operations.

Employer: Entegris

Location: Reno, NV (on-site at least 4 days/week)

(on-site at least 4 days/week) Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,500 – $135,000/year (depends on experience)

Senior HRBP role where you coach leaders, drive org change, and lead culture and talent initiatives at the Reno site (and possibly more sites later). Ideal if you have 8+ years HR experience, strong analytics skills, and want a role with strategic impact plus robust benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: The Judge Group (recruiting for their client)

(recruiting for their client) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on workers’ comp claims support, reporting, and program coordination, partnering with HR, Safety, Operations, and insurance carriers. Great if you have 3–5 years in workers’ comp, safety, or HR and like detailed claim work and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Reno employers are hiring across levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.