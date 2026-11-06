🏥 Reno Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles Hiring

Reno’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home hospice to kids’ clinics, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level assistants to advanced imaging and RN case management.

Employer: Bluetree Dental / My Kids Smile

Location: Reno, NV (Professional Cir)

Salary: $18.50 – $23.00/hour DOE

Type: Full-time

Open to beginners and career changers, with full training in pediatric dentistry plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Days

Lead the phlebotomy team in a major hospital system—oversee staff, training, quality, and regulatory compliance while still using your hands-on lab skills.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Days

Work side-by-side with cardiologists in the cath lab, scrubbing cases and monitoring hemodynamics in a busy, award-winning cardiac program.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Days

Senior RN leadership role managing cardiovascular lab operations, staff, and quality initiatives in a large acute-care hospital.

Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Variable shifts

Hospital-based advanced imaging role using CT and related modalities, with ARRT/ARDMS/CCI-type credentials required and patients across all ages.

Employer: Medix

Location: Remote – must live near Reno, NV

Salary: $22 – $25/hour DOE

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm

Fully remote revenue-cycle role helping newborns get Medicaid coverage—great if you have Medicaid, eligibility, or billing experience and want work-from-home.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,894/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts

Short-term CT travel contract with a national agency, 3x12s days and standard travel benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,894/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Night shifts

Same CT travel package as above but on nights—good if you prefer night differentials and quieter daytime hours.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,932/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts

CT travel role with strong benefits (day-one insurance, PTO accrual, 401(k) match) and full support from a dedicated clinical team.

Employer: Host Healthcare

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,968/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr shifts

CT travel contract with day-one medical, housing support, and 401(k) matching—good fit if you like strong traveler perks.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,731/week (40 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 8-hr Day shifts

Travel mammo role focused on breast imaging, Monday–Friday style schedule with day-one benefits and CEU/licensure reimbursement.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,988/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Evening shifts

Evening CT travel assignment with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and wellness perks—requires ARRT(CT) and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $2,985/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Night shifts

Night-shift CT role at a trauma-capable facility, with housing options, health insurance, travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Reno, NV

Pay Package: $3,092/week (36 hrs)

Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts

High-paying CT travel contract at a Level II Trauma Center (Fri–Sun days) for experienced travelers with trauma background and ARRT(CT).

Employer: Optum / Saint Mary’s Hospice (LHC Group)

Location: Reno, NV area

Salary: $79,600 – $119,400/year + $5,000 sign-on

Type: Full-time (3x12s or 4x10s)

Community-based hospice RN role with flexible schedules, strong pay, and full benefits, focused on home visits and end-of-life case management.

Employer: Sala Family Dentistry

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Weekdays only

Chairside dental assistant role with a highly awarded local practice—no weekends, plus health insurance, 401(k), PTO, CE, and in-house dental benefits.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV (Peds Endo & Specialty)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm

Clinic MA role in pediatric genetics/endocrine, with a mix of rooming, vitals, patient education, and care coordination in a medical home model.

Employer: Not listed (VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System contract)

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Contract

Hospital-based phlebotomy role serving Veterans, doing inpatient and outpatient draws, specimen processing, and working in VA electronic systems.

Employer: Infinity Hospice Care

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Home-based hospice RN case management with a focus on holistic care, family support, and coordinating the full plan of care with the IDG team.

Employer: Renown Health

Location: Reno, NV (Peds Endo & Specialty)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:45am–4:15pm

Advanced sonographer role (multi-specialty: cardiac/vascular/general) in pediatric specialty care, requiring dual registries and at least one year of experience.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Reno healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.