undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Reno Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles Hiring
Reno’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home hospice to kids’ clinics, there’s a lot hiring. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level assistants to advanced imaging and RN case management.
Dental Assistant (All Experience Levels)
Employer: Bluetree Dental / My Kids Smile
Location: Reno, NV (Professional Cir)
Salary: $18.50 – $23.00/hour DOE
Type: Full-time
Open to beginners and career changers, with full training in pediatric dentistry plus medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more.
Phlebotomy Supervisor
Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Days
Lead the phlebotomy team in a major hospital system—oversee staff, training, quality, and regulatory compliance while still using your hands-on lab skills.
Cath Lab Technologist
Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Days
Work side-by-side with cardiologists in the cath lab, scrubbing cases and monitoring hemodynamics in a busy, award-winning cardiac program.
Nurse Manager (RN) – Surgical & Cardiovascular Services
Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Days
Senior RN leadership role managing cardiovascular lab operations, staff, and quality initiatives in a large acute-care hospital.
CT Technologist (Advanced Imaging I)
Employer: Saint Mary’s Health Network
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Variable shifts
Hospital-based advanced imaging role using CT and related modalities, with ARRT/ARDMS/CCI-type credentials required and patients across all ages.
Medicaid / Eligibility Representative (Ober Babies)
Employer: Medix
Location: Remote – must live near Reno, NV
Salary: $22 – $25/hour DOE
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:00am–3:30pm
Fully remote revenue-cycle role helping newborns get Medicaid coverage—great if you have Medicaid, eligibility, or billing experience and want work-from-home.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,894/week (Days)
Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,894/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts
Short-term CT travel contract with a national agency, 3x12s days and standard travel benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k).
Travel CT Technologist – $2,894/week (Nights)
Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,894/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Night shifts
Same CT travel package as above but on nights—good if you prefer night differentials and quieter daytime hours.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,932/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,932/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts
CT travel role with strong benefits (day-one insurance, PTO accrual, 401(k) match) and full support from a dedicated clinical team.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,968/week
Employer: Host Healthcare
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,968/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr shifts
CT travel contract with day-one medical, housing support, and 401(k) matching—good fit if you like strong traveler perks.
Travel Mammography Technologist – $2,731/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Radiology
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,731/week (40 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 8-hr Day shifts
Travel mammo role focused on breast imaging, Monday–Friday style schedule with day-one benefits and CEU/licensure reimbursement.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,988/week
Employer: TotalMed Allied
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,988/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Evening shifts
Evening CT travel assignment with weekly pay, day-one benefits, and wellness perks—requires ARRT(CT) and at least 1 year of experience.
Travel CT Technologist – $2,985/week (Nights)
Employer: Cross Country Allied
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $2,985/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Night shifts
Night-shift CT role at a trauma-capable facility, with housing options, health insurance, travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Travel CT Technologist – $3,092/week (Days)
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Reno, NV
Pay Package: $3,092/week (36 hrs)
Type: 13-week Travel, 12-hr Day shifts
High-paying CT travel contract at a Level II Trauma Center (Fri–Sun days) for experienced travelers with trauma background and ARRT(CT).
Hospice RN Case Manager – Reno, NV
Employer: Optum / Saint Mary’s Hospice (LHC Group)
Location: Reno, NV area
Salary: $79,600 – $119,400/year + $5,000 sign-on
Type: Full-time (3x12s or 4x10s)
Community-based hospice RN role with flexible schedules, strong pay, and full benefits, focused on home visits and end-of-life case management.
General Dental Assistant
Employer: Sala Family Dentistry
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Weekdays only
Chairside dental assistant role with a highly awarded local practice—no weekends, plus health insurance, 401(k), PTO, CE, and in-house dental benefits.
Medical Assistant – Peds Genetics
Employer: Renown Health
Location: Reno, NV (Peds Endo & Specialty)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00am–4:30pm
Clinic MA role in pediatric genetics/endocrine, with a mix of rooming, vitals, patient education, and care coordination in a medical home model.
Medical Technician – Phlebotomist (VA)
Employer: Not listed (VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System contract)
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Contract
Hospital-based phlebotomy role serving Veterans, doing inpatient and outpatient draws, specimen processing, and working in VA electronic systems.
RN Case Manager – Hospice
Employer: Infinity Hospice Care
Location: Reno, NV
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time
Home-based hospice RN case management with a focus on holistic care, family support, and coordinating the full plan of care with the IDG team.
Ultrasound Specialist – Peds Specialty
Employer: Renown Health
Location: Reno, NV (Peds Endo & Specialty)
Salary: Not listed
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:45am–4:15pm
Advanced sonographer role (multi-specialty: cardiac/vascular/general) in pediatric specialty care, requiring dual registries and at least one year of experience.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Reno healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.