🍽️ Reno Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Reno’s food and hospitality scene is buzzing right now—casinos, hotels, campuses, and local spots are all hiring. If you like fast-paced, people-focused work, this is a good moment to jump in or move up.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Reno, NV (Downtown)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63K – $68K per year

Lead front-of-house restaurant and hotel F&B operations, manage and train staff, handle inventory and payroll, and keep service standards high. Comes with a robust benefits package (health, 401k match, PTO, Daily Pay, and more) at a well-known downtown hotel.

Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee

Independent McDonald’s Franchisee Location: Reno, NV (Wedge Pkwy & Mae Anne)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (asked during screening)

Looking for candidates with previous McDonald’s General Manager experience to run one of two Reno locations. You’ll oversee the whole restaurant operation; to apply, text Peter at (775) 473-1555 with your name, prior GM location, dates, and salary info.

Employer: Peppermill Resort Spa Casino

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and keeping bar areas organized while delivering strong guest service. Must be 21+, able to lift 25 lbs repeatedly, stand for long periods, and work any day/shift.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: University of Nevada, Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 3:00 pm

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Oversee dining staff on shift, handle training, scheduling, and performance, and keep quality and safety on track. No experience required, and there’s a solid benefits package plus campus schedule perks.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: University of Nevada, Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 am – 2:30 pm

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role doing prep, serving, stocking, and cleaning in a campus dining setting. No experience needed, and you get access to training, benefits, and a mostly daytime weekday schedule.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 1675 Robb Dr, Reno, NV 89523

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy pizza store: lead shifts, train team members, manage customer service, and hit food and labor goals. Good fit if you’re 18+, can pass a background check, and like a fast, team-focused environment.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 83 W Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89509

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar role at a different location: oversee daily operations, coach staff, and keep service and product quality high. Requires being 18+, able to stand long periods, lift 25 lbs, and feel comfortable leading people.

Employer: Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Not listed (on-site, likely part of Valet team)

Salary: Not listed

Greet guests, manage valet tickets and keys, keep logs and supplies organized, and support valet staff. Must be 18+, have a driver’s license and DMV report, and be able to move quickly between the booth and lot in a busy casino environment.

Employer: J Resort / Jacobs Entertainment, Inc.

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Not listed (on-site restaurant role)

Salary: Not listed

Host guests at Hanna’s Table, manage reservations and seating, and keep the reception area and menus guest-ready. Comes with a broad benefits package (medical, 401k match, holidays, vacation, meal discounts, and more) and growth potential within the resort.

Employer: Cluckz

Location: Reno, NV (Reno Public Market)

Type: Part-time (10–30 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour

Split time between front-of-house and kitchen: take orders, run the register, assemble and pack food, and help with prep and cleaning. Offers flexible scheduling, food provided, and an employee discount.

Employer: Taste of Thai

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Prep ingredients, follow recipes, support cooks, and keep your station clean in a busy Thai kitchen. No formal experience required (preferred only); flexible schedule and paid training included, and speaking Thai is a plus.

Employer: Sierra Beauty

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Contract / Booth rental

Pay: From $350/month (part-time) or $500/month (full-time) booth rent

Rent your own nail station in an open-concept salon and run your business independently. Salon provides the desk, chairs, lamp, and storage; you bring your nail skills, clients, and handle services, sanitation, and retail upsells.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Reno hospitality jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.