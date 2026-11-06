🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Reno

Looking for a dog in Reno, NV? These adoptable pups at Nevada Humane Society: Reno are ready to join loving homes. All details below come straight from their shelter listings.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Ozzy:

Ozzy is a silly, high-energy pup with a powerful nose. He’ll thrive with lots of exercise and brain games like puzzle mats and Kongs. He needs a cat-free home. If you’re active and ready to move, he might be your new fitness buddy.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rat Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Rat Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Ducky is a young puppy, so he’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love. Check his listing for the most current info on his needs and personality.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Yam:

Yam is a handsome, adventure-ready boy who loves pets and people. He’s eager to be your best friend and hiking partner and sounds ready to head out on the trail with you right away.

👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso

Cane Corso Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Bluey:

Bluey is a social greeter who loves to say hi to everyone on walks. She enjoys runs, car rides, bones, and yard time when she’s on her own. She’s described as a silly, bone-obsessed girl who’s up for adventure and hanging out.

👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Australian Kelpie

Border Collie / Australian Kelpie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Lady May:

Lady May is described as “the princess you never knew you needed.” She loves being petted, long walks, chew toys, and playing dress-up with her favorite little person. Her favorite treats are no-salt green beans and carrot pieces. She enjoys the dog park, playing off-leash with other dogs, and is comfortable in her crate when left alone. She sounds like a wonderful family dog.

👉 Meet Lady May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

Saidy is an adult Shih Tzu with a classic white and black coat. For details on her temperament, health, and any special needs, please check her full listing or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Saidy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard)

Poodle (Standard) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno

Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Goofie:

Goofie has one big wish: a forever home. He’s looking for someone to love him, pet him, share snacks, and enjoy walks together. If you’re ready for a loyal walking buddy and companion, Goofie would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Goofie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Reno area, consider visiting Nevada Humane Society: Reno or calling (775) 856-2000 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.