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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Reno
Looking for a dog in Reno, NV? These adoptable pups at Nevada Humane Society: Reno are ready to join loving homes. All details below come straight from their shelter listings.
Ozzy
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
About Ozzy:
Ozzy is a silly, high-energy pup with a powerful nose. He’ll thrive with lots of exercise and brain games like puzzle mats and Kongs. He needs a cat-free home. If you’re active and ready to move, he might be your new fitness buddy.
👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: Rat Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $400
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Ducky is a young puppy, so he’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love. Check his listing for the most current info on his needs and personality.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Yam
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
About Yam:
Yam is a handsome, adventure-ready boy who loves pets and people. He’s eager to be your best friend and hiking partner and sounds ready to head out on the trail with you right away.
👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bluey
- Breed: Cane Corso
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
About Bluey:
Bluey is a social greeter who loves to say hi to everyone on walks. She enjoys runs, car rides, bones, and yard time when she’s on her own. She’s described as a silly, bone-obsessed girl who’s up for adventure and hanging out.
👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lady May
- Breed: Border Collie / Australian Kelpie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
About Lady May:
Lady May is described as “the princess you never knew you needed.” She loves being petted, long walks, chew toys, and playing dress-up with her favorite little person. Her favorite treats are no-salt green beans and carrot pieces. She enjoys the dog park, playing off-leash with other dogs, and is comfortable in her crate when left alone. She sounds like a wonderful family dog.
👉 Meet Lady May and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Saidy
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
Saidy is an adult Shih Tzu with a classic white and black coat. For details on her temperament, health, and any special needs, please check her full listing or call the shelter.
👉 Meet Saidy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goofie
- Breed: Poodle (Standard)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
- Phone: (775) 856-2000
About Goofie:
Goofie has one big wish: a forever home. He’s looking for someone to love him, pet him, share snacks, and enjoy walks together. If you’re ready for a loyal walking buddy and companion, Goofie would love to meet you.
👉 Meet Goofie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Reno area, consider visiting Nevada Humane Society: Reno or calling (775) 856-2000 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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