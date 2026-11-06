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Reno

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Reno

8 days ago

Looking for a dog in Reno, NV? These adoptable pups at Nevada Humane Society: Reno are ready to join loving homes. All details below come straight from their shelter listings.

Ozzy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUyoA_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream
  • Adoption Fee: $150
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Ozzy:
Ozzy is a silly, high-energy pup with a powerful nose. He’ll thrive with lots of exercise and brain games like puzzle mats and Kongs. He needs a cat-free home. If you’re active and ready to move, he might be your new fitness buddy.

👉 Meet Ozzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ducky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eG6eg_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Rat Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White/Black
  • Adoption Fee: $400
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

Ducky is a young puppy, so he’ll need the usual puppy basics: training, patience, and lots of love. Check his listing for the most current info on his needs and personality.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Yam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FydqZ_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Cream
  • Adoption Fee: $150
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Yam:
Yam is a handsome, adventure-ready boy who loves pets and people. He’s eager to be your best friend and hiking partner and sounds ready to head out on the trail with you right away.

👉 Meet Yam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Bluey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9TFV_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Cane Corso
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption Fee: $150
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Bluey:
Bluey is a social greeter who loves to say hi to everyone on walks. She enjoys runs, car rides, bones, and yard time when she’s on her own. She’s described as a silly, bone-obsessed girl who’s up for adventure and hanging out.

👉 Meet Bluey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Lady May

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soAOM_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Border Collie / Australian Kelpie
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black/White
  • Adoption Fee: $100
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Lady May:
Lady May is described as “the princess you never knew you needed.” She loves being petted, long walks, chew toys, and playing dress-up with her favorite little person. Her favorite treats are no-salt green beans and carrot pieces. She enjoys the dog park, playing off-leash with other dogs, and is comfortable in her crate when left alone. She sounds like a wonderful family dog.

👉 Meet Lady May and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Saidy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaYxV_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Shih Tzu
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: White/Black
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

Saidy is an adult Shih Tzu with a classic white and black coat. For details on her temperament, health, and any special needs, please check her full listing or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Saidy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Goofie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lRHes_1GoPMsd100
  • Breed: Poodle (Standard)
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Adoption Fee: $200
  • Shelter: Nevada Humane Society: Reno
  • Phone: (775) 856-2000

About Goofie:
Goofie has one big wish: a forever home. He’s looking for someone to love him, pet him, share snacks, and enjoy walks together. If you’re ready for a loyal walking buddy and companion, Goofie would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Goofie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Reno area, consider visiting Nevada Humane Society: Reno or calling (775) 856-2000 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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