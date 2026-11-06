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Reno

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Reno Neighborhoods Today

8 days ago

Reno neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to kitchen appliances. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Little Tikes Activity Table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOKt4_1GoNAsTh00

Item: Little Tikes activity table
Condition: Not stated (plastic kids’ table with storage)
Location: Canyon Pines, Reno, NV
Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy Little Tikes activity table with a green surface and built-in storage compartments. Great for kids’ playtime, crafts, or homework. The storage spots help keep markers, toys, and small items organized.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Jen Air Microwave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Dlvc_1GoNAsTh00

Item: Jen Air microwave
Condition: Working (per owner)
Location: Lakeridge, Reno, NV
Source: nextdoor.com

Free Jen Air microwave that the owner removed after buying all new kitchen appliances. It works and is about 29 inches wide, made to hang between cabinets (over-the-range style). A solid pick if you’re updating a rental, garage, or extra kitchen space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Cotton Twine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUOr4_1GoNAsTh00

Item: Two balls of natural cotton twine
Condition: Not stated
Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV
Source: nextdoor.com

Two balls of natural cotton twine up for grabs. Handy for gardening, crafts, tying packages, or small home projects. A simple but useful freebie if you like DIY or need extra string around the house.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Santa Biblia - Reina Valera 1960

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VbAB2_1GoNAsTh00

Item: Santa Biblia, Reina Valera 1960 – Origen edition
Condition: Not stated
Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV
Source: nextdoor.com

Spanish BibleSanta Biblia, Reina Valera 1960, Origen edition. A nice free item if you prefer reading scripture in Spanish or want an extra copy for home, church, or study group.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Reno tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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