🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Reno Neighborhoods Today

Reno neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kids’ gear to kitchen appliances. Here’s a quick roundup of what’s available right now.

Item: Little Tikes activity table

Condition: Not stated (plastic kids’ table with storage)

Location: Canyon Pines, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Sturdy Little Tikes activity table with a green surface and built-in storage compartments. Great for kids’ playtime, crafts, or homework. The storage spots help keep markers, toys, and small items organized.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Jen Air microwave

Condition: Working (per owner)

Location: Lakeridge, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Free Jen Air microwave that the owner removed after buying all new kitchen appliances. It works and is about 29 inches wide, made to hang between cabinets (over-the-range style). A solid pick if you’re updating a rental, garage, or extra kitchen space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two balls of natural cotton twine

Condition: Not stated

Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Two balls of natural cotton twine up for grabs. Handy for gardening, crafts, tying packages, or small home projects. A simple but useful freebie if you like DIY or need extra string around the house.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Santa Biblia, Reina Valera 1960 – Origen edition

Condition: Not stated

Location: Butch Cassidy Drive, Reno, NV

Source: nextdoor.com

Spanish Bible – Santa Biblia, Reina Valera 1960, Origen edition. A nice free item if you prefer reading scripture in Spanish or want an extra copy for home, church, or study group.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Reno tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.