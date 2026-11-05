🏘️ Reno Planning & Development Roles with Multiple Openings

Reno’s growth isn’t slowing down, and planning‑minded roles are popping up all over. Here are several solid options if you like inspections, permits, or managing communities.

Employer: Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus up to $5,000)

Inspect, test, and maintain fire sprinkler systems, pumps, and backflows with a focus on life safety and NFPA codes. This role is hands-on, includes local travel, on-call work, and comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/holidays) plus training and growth in a national fire protection company.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Reno, NV (Nevada preferred; other WSP offices possible)

(Nevada preferred; other WSP offices possible) Type: Part-time to Full-time

Salary: $68,700 – $117,600 (expected range, depending on experience and location)

Support mining and environmental permitting projects—from data collection and baseline studies to NEPA-focused permit work and technical reports. Good fit if you have 3–10 years in natural resources or permitting, enjoy field work plus report writing, and want to plug into a global consulting team with full benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Cobblestone Property Management

Location: Reno, NV (on-site housing required at one property)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.22/hour, about 40 hours per week (housing costs included in pay + $50 phone allowance)

Oversee two 55+ manufactured home communities, handling resident relations, inspections, maintenance coordination, leasing, and financial performance. Ideal if you have property management experience, like being visible on-site, and want a role that includes housing plus benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through, skim the full posting, and see if the details line up with what you want next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.