🏗️ Reno, NV Engineering Roles with Multiple $80K+ Opportunities

Reno’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially around data centers, power, and water. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Reno, NV (remote/flexible across Pacific region)

(remote/flexible across Pacific region) Salary: $100,000 – $177,000

Type: Full-time

Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV, from planning and design through construction support. Great fit if you have 5–7 years’ transmission experience, a PE license, and strong PLS-CADD skills, and want a mix of technical leadership, client interaction, and mentoring.

Employer: WILSON ENGINEERS, LLC

Location: Reno, NV

Salary: $85,000 – $115,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in-office (40 hrs/week)

Work on water, wastewater, and drainage projects using HEC-RAS, HEC-HMS, and Flo-2D, plus FEMA permitting and floodplain modeling. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years of drainage experience; relocation assistance and a strong benefits package are available.

Employer: Vantage

Location: On-site in Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Oversee complex data center construction scopes, from RFIs and submittals to commissioning and closeout. Good match if you have 3–5+ years as a project engineer, experience with CSA and/or MEP construction, and want to be deeply involved in schedule, budget, and technical coordination.

Employer: Big-D Companies (Big-D Mission Critical)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Support commissioning for mission-critical data centers, making sure MEP, controls, and low-voltage systems are tested and turned over correctly. Great for engineers with 2–5 years in construction, MEP coordination, or data centers; benefits include 100% paid medical & dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Clark Construction Group

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Join a project team handling technical and engineering coordination on large construction projects—submittals, schedules, change orders, and closeout. Best for candidates with 2+ years in construction/project engineering and strong skills in scheduling, cost control, and reading plans/specs.

Employer: Emerson

Location: Reno, NV (hybrid with 1 remote day/week option)

(hybrid with option) Type: Full-time

Blend order engineering and product engineering for knife gate valve products—engineer-to-order designs, CAD work (SolidWorks preferred), and production support. A nice entry-level role for a recent mechanical engineering grad or engineer with up to ~2 years’ experience who wants hands-on design and documentation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.