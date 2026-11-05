🚚 Reno, NV Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings

Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses, distributors, and big brands all hiring. If you like keeping products moving and don’t mind a little hustle, there are solid options here from entry level to leadership.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Reno, NV

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)

You’ll handle incoming deliveries, check product quality and temperatures, close out purchase orders, and support store teams with inventory and paperwork. Good fit if you’ve got retail or receiving experience and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working in cold areas.

Employer: The Clorox Company

Location: Reno, NV (Hybrid – 3 days in office)

(Hybrid – 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Pay Range (by zone): $91,200 – $210,000/year

Lead how Clorox turns supply plans into real production schedules using SAP S/4HANA PP/DS. Great for someone with 6+ years in production scheduling or supply chain planning who wants to own a tech roadmap and drive efficiency across multiple plants.

Employer: Elemental Brands

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm) Pay: Depends on experience/level (I or II)

Pick, pack, unload containers, help with inventory and cycle counts, and do light manufacturing work orders. Strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, 5% 401k match) and room to grow if you’ve got 1–2+ years of warehouse experience.

Employer: F6 Data Solutions

Location: Reno, NV (Remote)

Type: Internship (full-time hours, standard business day)

Support HVAC field techs serving data centers by scheduling jobs and making sure billing is clean and fast. Ideal if you’ve done dispatching and billing in a field service environment and are comfortable in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Excel.

Employer: Wesco

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (12pm–9pm)

(12pm–9pm) Pay: $76,407 – $94,040/year

Lead warehouse teams handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping while tracking productivity, quality, and safety. Good step up if you have 3+ years in warehouse operations and at least 1 year leading associates.

Employer: IGT

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (Swing shift)

Pick and put away parts with RF scanners, build production kits, handle returns, and run forklifts and other warehouse equipment. Great for someone with 6–12 months of logistics/warehouse experience who wants to grow with a global gaming company.

Employer: Petco

Location: Reno, NV (Distribution Center)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Oversee daily transportation operations, plan loads, and manage carrier performance to keep Petco stores stocked. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 2–5 years in distribution or transportation management.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Help source vendors, compare bids, issue purchase orders, and track deliveries for a major homebuilder. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 1–2 years of purchasing or related experience and like a mix of numbers, vendors, and internal coordination.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11:30am–8:00pm)

(Mon–Fri, 11:30am–8:00pm) Pay: $20.00/hour + up to $200/month in bonuses

Pack and ship orders and keep product quality high for a growing, family-owned MRO distributor. Great for someone who can lift 50 lbs, follow instructions, and wants steady hours plus solid benefits.

Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Load/unload trailers, move corrugated stock with a forklift, keep inventory locations accurate, and prep finished goods for shipment. Ideal if you have forklift experience and like a hands-on role in a manufacturing/warehouse setting.

Employer: Sally Beauty

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Pick, pack, handle returns, and help with special projects in a busy beauty products distribution center. Good entry-level option if you can lift 10–55 lbs, work on your feet, and keep up in a fast-paced warehouse.

Employer: Benco Dental

Location: McCarran (Reno area), NV

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm)

(Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm) Pay: $21.00/hour

Stock shelves, pick and pack orders, and operate warehouse equipment in a climate-controlled facility. Strong day-one benefits and a stable schedule if you’re comfortable lifting 50 lbs and being on your feet all day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.