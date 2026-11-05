undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reno
🚚 Reno, NV Supply Chain & Logistics Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Reno’s logistics scene is busy right now, with warehouses, distributors, and big brands all hiring. If you like keeping products moving and don’t mind a little hustle, there are solid options here from entry level to leadership.
Store Receiver (Part Time)
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.50–$30.20/hour (experience-based)
You’ll handle incoming deliveries, check product quality and temperatures, close out purchase orders, and support store teams with inventory and paperwork. Good fit if you’ve got retail or receiving experience and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs and working in cold areas.
Product Owner – Production Scheduling
- Employer: The Clorox Company
- Location: Reno, NV (Hybrid – 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range (by zone): $91,200 – $210,000/year
Lead how Clorox turns supply plans into real production schedules using SAP S/4HANA PP/DS. Great for someone with 6+ years in production scheduling or supply chain planning who wants to own a tech roadmap and drive efficiency across multiple plants.
Distribution Center Assistant I or II
- Employer: Elemental Brands
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30am–5:00pm)
- Pay: Depends on experience/level (I or II)
Pick, pack, unload containers, help with inventory and cycle counts, and do light manufacturing work orders. Strong benefits (100% employer-paid medical, dental, vision, 5% 401k match) and room to grow if you’ve got 1–2+ years of warehouse experience.
Billing Specialist / Billing & Dispatch Coordinator
- Employer: F6 Data Solutions
- Location: Reno, NV (Remote)
- Type: Internship (full-time hours, standard business day)
Support HVAC field techs serving data centers by scheduling jobs and making sure billing is clean and fast. Ideal if you’ve done dispatching and billing in a field service environment and are comfortable in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Excel.
Supervisor – Operations | LTL 12pm–9pm
- Employer: Wesco
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (12pm–9pm)
- Pay: $76,407 – $94,040/year
Lead warehouse teams handling receiving, picking, packing, and shipping while tracking productivity, quality, and safety. Good step up if you have 3+ years in warehouse operations and at least 1 year leading associates.
Material Handler I (Swing Shift)
- Employer: IGT
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (Swing shift)
Pick and put away parts with RF scanners, build production kits, handle returns, and run forklifts and other warehouse equipment. Great for someone with 6–12 months of logistics/warehouse experience who wants to grow with a global gaming company.
Transportation Supervisor
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Reno, NV (Distribution Center)
- Type: Full-time, Onsite
Oversee daily transportation operations, plan loads, and manage carrier performance to keep Petco stores stocked. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s degree and 2–5 years in distribution or transportation management.
Purchasing Agent
- Employer: D.R. Horton
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
Help source vendors, compare bids, issue purchase orders, and track deliveries for a major homebuilder. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree and 1–2 years of purchasing or related experience and like a mix of numbers, vendors, and internal coordination.
Shipper – $20/hr, 11:30am–8pm
- Employer: Kimball Midwest
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11:30am–8:00pm)
- Pay: $20.00/hour + up to $200/month in bonuses
Pack and ship orders and keep product quality high for a growing, family-owned MRO distributor. Great for someone who can lift 50 lbs, follow instructions, and wants steady hours plus solid benefits.
Material Handler (Forklift Driver)
- Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
Load/unload trailers, move corrugated stock with a forklift, keep inventory locations accurate, and prep finished goods for shipment. Ideal if you have forklift experience and like a hands-on role in a manufacturing/warehouse setting.
DC Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Sally Beauty
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
Pick, pack, handle returns, and help with special projects in a busy beauty products distribution center. Good entry-level option if you can lift 10–55 lbs, work on your feet, and keep up in a fast-paced warehouse.
Warehouse Associate (McCarran NV)
- Employer: Benco Dental
- Location: McCarran (Reno area), NV
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:30pm)
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Stock shelves, pick and pack orders, and operate warehouse equipment in a climate-controlled facility. Strong day-one benefits and a stable schedule if you’re comfortable lifting 50 lbs and being on your feet all day.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list similar roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.