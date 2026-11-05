🏭 Reno, NV Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings & $80K+ Roles

Reno’s manufacturing scene is busy right now—everything from robotics to roofing materials is hiring. If you like hands-on work, 12‑hour shifts, or high-tech equipment, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Valeo

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the line in an autonomous production zone, focusing on safety, quality checks, and basic equipment maintenance. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can lift 20–50 lbs, and like continuous improvement and 5S.

Employer: Mittera Creative + Tech

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, all shifts

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level printing role where you stack, bundle, and inspect printed products and help keep large presses running. Offers advancement into skilled roles plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and paid volunteer/veteran time off.

Mechatronics & Robotics Technician (JLL)

Employer: JLL

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary (Indeed listing): $58,240–$59,280/year

Links: LinkedIn posting • Indeed posting

Maintain and repair automated conveyor and material handling equipment, doing preventive maintenance and troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues. Great for techs with 2+ years MHE experience who can handle 10–12 hour shifts and occasional travel.

Employer: CyberCoders (for an aviation OEM repair facility)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$120,000/year

Inspect and sign off on corporate jet maintenance and alterations, with full authority for return‑to‑service under FAA rules. Requires A&P / Airframe Powerplant license and 2+ years experience; comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, bonus, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Snelling

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour rotating shifts

Pay: From $32.60/hour (about $67K+/year at 40 hrs; more with overtime)

Keep a 24/7 plant running by troubleshooting electrical (up to 480V), mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems. Good for techs with 2 years technical training or 5+ years maintenance experience, and includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.

Field Service Mechanical Technician (Nevada – GROB)

Employer: GROB Systems, Inc.

Location: Reno, NV / Travel to customer sites

Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Salary: Not listed

Links: LinkedIn posting • Indeed posting

Travel to customer sites to assemble, start up, and troubleshoot CNC machines and assembly equipment. Ideal if you have CNC or machine‑building experience, can read metric prints and G‑code, and don’t mind frequent travel; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and vacation.

Employer: Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI)

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, manufacturing/warehouse

Salary: Not listed

Operate forklifts to load, unload, stage, and move corrugated products, using scanners and basic computer tools. Employee‑owned company with competitive pay, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, bonus plan, and stock ownership opportunity.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level assembly role building windows, doors, trusses, panels, or stairs with basic hand tools and tape‑measure math. No experience required; offers overtime potential and a full benefits package through a large, stable building‑materials company.

Employer: Redwood Materials

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (compensation based on experience)

Lead floor‑level work disassembling EV battery packs and energy storage systems in a high‑volume environment, while training and mentoring other techs. Great for folks with 4–6 years high‑voltage/mechanical experience who want to be on the cutting edge of battery recycling and clean energy.

Employer: Hamilton Company

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead system‑level manufacturing improvements for robotic products, driving cost, yield, and OEE gains and managing automation projects. Requires an engineering degree and 5+ years manufacturing/equipment engineering, with strong Lean/automation experience and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Hamilton Company

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support and improve manufacturing processes for the Robotics division, from documentation to line yield and tooling. Designed for early‑career engineers with a Bachelor’s in engineering and 0–1 years’ experience, with strong growth and training opportunities.

Employer: SendCutSend

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 5:00 PM–5:00 AM

Pay: $24.00–$42.00/hour

Finish custom metal and machined parts by deburring, tumbling, surface finishing, and installing hardware, plus quality checks. Weekend‑only schedule with strong perks: health, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 4%, PTO, paid holidays, tuition reimbursement, parental leave, daily lunch, and more.

Production Associate – Atlas Molded Products (Day & Night)

Employer: Atlas Roofing Corporation – Atlas Molded Products

Location: Reno/Stead, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day Shift: Production Associate – Cut/Fab — Mon–Fri, 6:30 AM–3:00 PM

3rd Shift: Production Associate – 3rd Shift — Mon–Fri, 10:30 PM–7:00 AM

Entry‑level roles making EPS molded products (insulation, packaging, etc.): inspecting, packaging, stacking, and running basic equipment. Prior manufacturing experience is a plus; both roles include medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k), and vacation/holiday pay.

Employer: Hamilton Medical

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own supplier qualification and performance for a regulated medical device manufacturer, including audits, FAIs, risk management, and SCARs. Best for engineers with 3–7 years supplier quality/development or manufacturing engineering and experience with FDA QMSR / ISO 13485.

Employer: Model Dairy

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run pasteurizing operations for milk and dairy products, including lab tests, batching, USDA checks, and sanitation. Requires a high school diploma or GED, strong basic math and reading, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort working around food‑grade equipment and chemicals.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh. Reno plants move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.