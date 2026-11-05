🏥 Reno Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay

Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to travel gigs and vet care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Saint Mary's Health Network

Saint Mary's Health Network Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (variable shifts)

(variable shifts) Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy cardiovascular lab supporting invasive and noninvasive cardiac procedures. Great fit if you have ARRT-R, BCLS, and can handle hemodynamic monitoring in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm

, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm Salary: $82,600+ per year

Lead mobile, in-office, and PSC phlebotomy teams while still staying close to patient care. Comes with Day 1 medical for FT staff, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and strong career growth.

Employer: Brinkby Animal Hospital

Brinkby Animal Hospital Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $28–$32/hour

Hands-on vet tech role with anesthesia monitoring, lab work, radiology, and client communication. Perks include no weekends or overnights, PTO, CE reimbursement, and scrub allowance.

Employer: Hawaii Shoulder & Orthopedic Institute

Hawaii Shoulder & Orthopedic Institute Location: Reno, NV

Type: In-person, future start ( January 2027 )

In-person, future start ( ) Salary: $20–$25/hour

Plan ahead for a new ortho clinic opening in 2027. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and manage EMR and scheduling.

Employer: Hope Healthcare Services

Hope Healthcare Services Location: Reno, NV

Type: In-person

In-person Salary: From $15/hour

Support individuals with developmental disabilities in daily living, community activities, and health monitoring. Offers health, dental, vision, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Listed as Full-time (per-diem ENT surgeon role)

Listed as (per-diem ENT surgeon role) Salary: Not listed

High-level ENT surgery role covering complex head and neck cases, with academic and research opportunities through Renown and UNR Med. Requires NV MD/DO license and Board-Eligible/Board-Certified in Otolaryngology.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN case management role focused on moms and kids, from admission through discharge. You’ll drive utilization review, discharge planning, and care coordination across the continuum.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve an underserved pediatric eye-care population, including ROP screening in the NICU and outpatient surgery/clinic. Requires Peds Ophthalmology fellowship and Board-Eligible/Board-Certified Ophthalmologist.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Voca Healthcare Location: Reno, NV (Travel)

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts

, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts Pay: Up to $2,642/week

Travel RT assignment starting 11/16/2026 with weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision. Good for RTs with ~2 years’ recent experience looking to test out Reno.

Employer: Medix™

Medix™ Location: Reno, NV (two outpatient sites)

(two outpatient sites) Type: 13-week full-time contract

Pay: $2,655–$3,051/week

High-volume outpatient CT role (40–50 patients per 12-hr shift) with 3-day workweeks and 4 days off. Requires ARRT (CT), NV license, strong IV skills, and comfort with GE/Toshiba scanners.

Employer: HCRC Consulting (physician-owned practice)

HCRC Consulting (physician-owned practice) Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time, outpatient only

Comp: $350K base + bonus + partnership track

Join a procedure-focused pain practice with strong referrals and in-house procedure suite. Ideal for Pain fellowship–trained MD/DO seeking partnership and no state income tax.

Employer: Life Care Centers of America

Life Care Centers of America Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Provide PT in a post-acute/rehab setting, overseeing PTAs and rehab aides. New grads are welcome; you just need an accredited PT degree and NV PT license.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV or remote from select states (incl. Nevada )

or remote from select states (incl. ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pro-fee coding role handling ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS for Renown’s network and ambulatory services. Must have 2–5 years’ pro-fee coding and a credential like CPC, CCS, CCS-P, COC, or CIC.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Reno, NV (Hospital)

Type: 13-week travel contract , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $2,468–$2,687/week

Acute-care pharmacist contract with FLEX shifts, full benefits (even pet insurance), and 401(k). Requires NV Pharmacist license and 1+ year acute hospital experience.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Reno, NV (Hospital)

Type: 13-week travel contract , 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts Pay: $1,931–$2,125/week

Work acute care PT with full travel benefits and CEU access. You’ll need NV PT license, BLS, and at least 1 year of PT experience.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

IR RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care, including IV starts, moderate sedation, and hemodynamic monitoring. Great for RNs who like fast-paced, procedure-heavy days.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Perks: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000, federal benefits

Endocrinology role at the VA Sierra Nevada system with strong federal retirement, PTO, and loan repayment potential. You’ll treat complex endocrine cases and teach residents.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line registration and scheduling role that keeps the hospital running smoothly. Good fit if you have 6+ months in admitting, claims, or customer service and like a fast-paced desk job.

Employer: Renown Health

Renown Health Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Behind-the-scenes role building and maintaining provider schedules and templates. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in a clinical setting and are strong with details, Excel, and communication.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Reno, NV

Type: Full-time

Perks: Loan repayment up to $200,000, federal benefits

Provide assessments and evidence-based therapy (individual, group, family) for veterans in Mental Health Clinic/BHIP teams. Requires APA/CPA-accredited doctorate and psychology license (or supervised path).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar roles. Reno’s healthcare world is small enough that getting your name out there really helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.