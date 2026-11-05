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Reno
🏥 Reno Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & $80K+ Pay
5 days ago
Reno’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from big hospital systems to travel gigs and vet care. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.
Cath Lab Technologist
- Employer: Saint Mary's Health Network
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (variable shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a busy cardiovascular lab supporting invasive and noninvasive cardiac procedures. Great fit if you have ARRT-R, BCLS, and can handle hemodynamic monitoring in a high-acuity setting.
Phlebotomy Supervisor
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm
- Salary: $82,600+ per year
Lead mobile, in-office, and PSC phlebotomy teams while still staying close to patient care. Comes with Day 1 medical for FT staff, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and strong career growth.
Licensed Veterinary Technician
- Employer: Brinkby Animal Hospital
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $28–$32/hour
Hands-on vet tech role with anesthesia monitoring, lab work, radiology, and client communication. Perks include no weekends or overnights, PTO, CE reimbursement, and scrub allowance.
Medical Assistant (MA / CMA) – 2027 Clinic Launch
- Employer: Hawaii Shoulder & Orthopedic Institute
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: In-person, future start (January 2027)
- Salary: $20–$25/hour
Plan ahead for a new ortho clinic opening in 2027. You’ll room patients, take vitals, assist with procedures, and manage EMR and scheduling.
Direct Support Staff
- Employer: Hope Healthcare Services
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: In-person
- Salary: From $15/hour
Support individuals with developmental disabilities in daily living, community activities, and health monitoring. Offers health, dental, vision, and a flexible schedule.
Physician–Surgeon ENT (Per-Diem)
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Listed as Full-time (per-diem ENT surgeon role)
- Salary: Not listed
High-level ENT surgery role covering complex head and neck cases, with academic and research opportunities through Renown and UNR Med. Requires NV MD/DO license and Board-Eligible/Board-Certified in Otolaryngology.
Case Manager (Maternal Child)
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN case management role focused on moms and kids, from admission through discharge. You’ll drive utilization review, discharge planning, and care coordination across the continuum.
Physician – Pediatric Ophthalmology
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Serve an underserved pediatric eye-care population, including ROP screening in the NICU and outpatient surgery/clinic. Requires Peds Ophthalmology fellowship and Board-Eligible/Board-Certified Ophthalmologist.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,642/week
- Employer: Voca Healthcare
- Location: Reno, NV (Travel)
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts
- Pay: Up to $2,642/week
Travel RT assignment starting 11/16/2026 with weekly pay, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision. Good for RTs with ~2 years’ recent experience looking to test out Reno.
CT Technologist – Contract/Travel
- Employer: Medix™
- Location: Reno, NV (two outpatient sites)
- Type: 13-week full-time contract
- Pay: $2,655–$3,051/week
High-volume outpatient CT role (40–50 patients per 12-hr shift) with 3-day workweeks and 4 days off. Requires ARRT (CT), NV license, strong IV skills, and comfort with GE/Toshiba scanners.
Interventional Pain Management Physician
- Employer: HCRC Consulting (physician-owned practice)
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time, outpatient only
- Comp: $350K base + bonus + partnership track
Join a procedure-focused pain practice with strong referrals and in-house procedure suite. Ideal for Pain fellowship–trained MD/DO seeking partnership and no state income tax.
Physical Therapist (PT) – $10K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Life Care Centers of America
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on
Provide PT in a post-acute/rehab setting, overseeing PTAs and rehab aides. New grads are welcome; you just need an accredited PT degree and NV PT license.
Professional Services Coder (Remote-Eligible)
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV or remote from select states (incl. Nevada)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Pro-fee coding role handling ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS for Renown’s network and ambulatory services. Must have 2–5 years’ pro-fee coding and a credential like CPC, CCS, CCS-P, COC, or CIC.
Travel Acute Pharmacist – $2,687/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Reno, NV (Hospital)
- Type: 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $2,468–$2,687/week
Acute-care pharmacist contract with FLEX shifts, full benefits (even pet insurance), and 401(k). Requires NV Pharmacist license and 1+ year acute hospital experience.
Travel Physical Therapist – Acute Care
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Reno, NV (Hospital)
- Type: 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
- Pay: $1,931–$2,125/week
Work acute care PT with full travel benefits and CEU access. You’ll need NV PT license, BLS, and at least 1 year of PT experience.
Interventional Radiology Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
IR RN role covering pre-, intra-, and post-procedure care, including IV starts, moderate sedation, and hemodynamic monitoring. Great for RNs who like fast-paced, procedure-heavy days.
Physician – Endocrinology (VA, EDRP Eligible)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Education Debt Reduction Program up to $200,000, federal benefits
Endocrinology role at the VA Sierra Nevada system with strong federal retirement, PTO, and loan repayment potential. You’ll treat complex endocrine cases and teach residents.
Patient Access Representative
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line registration and scheduling role that keeps the hospital running smoothly. Good fit if you have 6+ months in admitting, claims, or customer service and like a fast-paced desk job.
Physician Scheduling Coordinator
- Employer: Renown Health
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Behind-the-scenes role building and maintaining provider schedules and templates. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in a clinical setting and are strong with details, Excel, and communication.
Clinical Psychologist (VA, EDRP Eligible)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Reno, NV
- Type: Full-time
- Perks: Loan repayment up to $200,000, federal benefits
Provide assessments and evidence-based therapy (individual, group, family) for veterans in Mental Health Clinic/BHIP teams. Requires APA/CPA-accredited doctorate and psychology license (or supervised path).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar roles. Reno’s healthcare world is small enough that getting your name out there really helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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